Joint Statement From Premier Heather Stefanson, Premier Scott Moe And Premier Danielle Smith

CANADA, April 12 - Released on April 11, 2023

The Prime Minister needs to tell Canadians today that his Justice Minister was not speaking on behalf of the federal government when he said he would look at rescinding the 1930 Natural Resources Transfer Agreements with the prairie provinces and stripping away their constitutional authority and control over natural resources.

These agreements recognized that the prairie provinces have the same rights over resources that all of the other provinces already had. Those rights have been fundamental to the people and the economic autonomy of Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba for nearly 100 years.

The federal government cannot unilaterally change the constitution.  They should not even be considering stripping resource rights away from the three prairie provinces.

The Prime Minister needs to immediately retract these dangerous and divisive comments by his Justice Minister.

