Cupix Adds CupixWorks to Bentley’s Powered by iTwin Program

The one-stop digital construction solution enables every stage in the built-world lifecycle

San Jose, CA – Cupix™, a global spatial digital twin platform that provides visualization and analytics for owners and builders across the entire built-world lifecycle, announced today the addition of its leading product, CupixWorks, to Bentley Systems’ powered by iTwin program.

CupixWorks is a state-of-the-art 3D digital twin platform that enables decision-making and collaboration through all stages of a building’s life cycle. Project Managers, General Contractors, Architects, and Owners can remotely view, track, and manage on-site progress via 3D spatial contexts and life-like 3D navigation.

By leveraging the Bentley iTwin Platform, CupixWorks can synchronize and visualize 3D, 360° capture data — along with BIM models plus customized data — and use georeferencing to place the capture in the site’s physical location.

“We are excited to add CupixWorks to Bentley’s powered by iTwin program,” said Simon Bae, CEO at Cupix. “The iTwin Platform’s visualization and synchronization capabilities help CupixWorks to deliver life-like 3D navigation that feels like you’re on site. This improves collaboration for stakeholders—wherever they are—based on what’s actually happening at the site.”

“We are very pleased to have Cupix add their CupixWorks solution to the powered by iTwin program,” said Adam Klatzkin, Vice President, iTwin Platform, at Bentley Systems. “In doing so, the company joins a growing ecosystem of developers building powerful digital twin solutions on the iTwin Platform. CupixWorks is a great example of how 3D reality capture data and BIM can be synchronized for virtual site navigation and progress tracking of complex construction projects.”

The addition marks another step in Cupix’s efforts to democratize 3D digital twin adoption across the built-world industry. Last year, Cupix announced the release of their CupixWorks X 3D Digital Twin Platform, which is powered by the Gamma Engine 3rd generation AI engine. The platform launch included enhancements to spatial contexts, progress tracking and analytics, and image fidelity in 360° virtual walkthroughs.

For more company news and information, visit https://www.cupix.com/news-info.

About Cupix

Cupix is the trusted partner of choice for delivering the industry’s most powerful and easiest-to-use 3D digital twin platform to builders and owners everywhere. Their cutting-edge 3D digital twin technology, CupixWorks, helps AEC professionals optimize costs, collaborate remotely around the world, and increase visibility across all projects.

To learn more about Cupix’s solutions, visit www.cupix.com.

About the iTwin Platform

The iTwin Platform is an open, scalable cloud platform that enables development teams to build applications that create, visualize, and analyze digital twins of infrastructure assets. Applications built on the iTwin Platform allow users to incorporate engineering data created by diverse design tools into a living digital twin, aligning it with reality modeling and other associated data without disrupting current tools or processes. The platform also enables the visualization and tracking of all changes, including changes in real-world conditions from drones and IoT-connected sensors. The iTwin Platform facilitates solutions to provide actionable insights for decision-makers across the complete asset lifecycle. The iTwin Platform is the foundation for applications “powered by iTwin” and digital twin solutions created by Bentley and its strategic co-venturers, digital integrators, system integrators, independent software vendors, and software developers.

To learn more about the iTwin Platform, visit www.bentley.com/software/itwin-platform/.



