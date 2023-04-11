Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,393 in the last 365 days.

Hanwei to Conduct Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. HE (the "Company" or "Hanwei") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company approved on March 22, 2023 the change of the Company's current name "Hanwei Energy Services Corp." with "Peak Discovery Capital Ltd." (the "Name Change"), subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The effective date for the Name Change is scheduled on April 20, 2023, and the new CUSIP # is 70470A101.

The decision was made by the Directors as it is believed that the new name "Peak Discovery Capital Ltd." is more suitable for the Company's principal business.

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

Hanwei's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses for future merger and acquisition.

For more information, please contact:

Mary Ma
Chief Financial Officer
604-685-2239
mma@hanweienergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


You just read:

Hanwei to Conduct Name Change

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more