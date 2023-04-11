Submit Release
First Capital REIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ -  First Capital REIT ("First Capital") FCR announced today the results of the election of trustees at its annual meeting of unitholders held on April 11, 2023 (the "Meeting").

The total number of trust units represented by unitholders present or by proxy at the Meeting was 164,328,086, representing 76.94% of the Trust's issued and outstanding trust units.

Each of the ten nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated February 24, 2023 and in the supplement to the management information circular dated April 11, 2023 was elected as a Trustee. Proxies were received in respect of the election of trustees of First Capital as follows:

Trustee

Proxy Votes For

Proxy %

For

Proxy Votes Withheld

Proxy %

Withheld

Outcome

Paul Douglas
(Chair of the Board)

159,310,656

97.21 %

4,579,194

2.79 %

Carried

Leonard Abramsky

159,989,927

97.62 %

3,899,923

2.38 %

Carried

Sheila Botting

163,464,857

99.74 %

424,993

0.26 %

Carried

Ian Clarke

163,420,028

99.71 %

469,822

0.29 %

Carried

Dayna Gibbs

163,679,303

99.87 %

210,547

0.13 %

Carried

Ira Gluskin

163,503,269

99.76 %

386,581

0.24 %

Carried

Annalisa King

156,986,942

95.79 %

6,902,908

4.21 %

Carried

Al Mawani

159,541,498

97.35 %

4,348,352

2.65 %

Carried

Richard Nesbitt

163,604,037

99.83 %

285,813

0.17 %

Carried

Adam E. Paul

160,182,740

97.74 %

3,707,110

2.26 %

Carried


About First Capital REIT FCR

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

SOURCE First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/11/c8232.html

