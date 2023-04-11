Greenstein Issues Statement on the Rutgers Strike

Trenton – Senator Linda Greenstein (D-Middlesex/Mercer) issued the following statement on the Rutgers University strike:

“I urge everyone engaged with the strike at Rutgers University to work diligently to reach an agreement that addresses the needs of the faculty, student instructors and staff, that honors the stellar reputation of the University and maintains the educational opportunities offered to its students. The faculty, adjunct instructors and graduate student employees deserve fair compensation so they can support themselves with a living wage. I respect the importance of collective bargaining in achieving an equitable contract. Rutgers plays an important role in the lives of New Jersey families and makes significant contributions to the state. A fair and honorable agreement will help maintain that standard of excellence.”