Teritori.com is launching the Alpha version of a multichain Web3 resilient OS

Teritori Network is in early phase of its development, but already providing various innovations into an all-in-one user decentralized experience.
Teritori.com is slowly building something really serious for Web3 ecosystems, based on a multichain approach and a radically resilient philosophy that could catch attentions from crowds this summer.”
— Jim D.
PARIS, FRANCE, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the Blockchain ecosystem, many projects claim to come up with new approaches to the Internet, and it is sometimes difficult to identify the projects that really have value within this ultra-productive and competitive world. Among the innovative projects that are still under the radar, the Teritori.com project is gradually showing signs of being a very solid project in its technical and philosophical approach.
Teritori could be summarized as an operating system dedicated to the decentralized world, bringing together a multitude of functionalities within a single user experience.
Carried by a team of French founders and an international engineer team, this young project is attacking the big tech behemoths in the shadows, and is gradually revealing a very intelligent strategic approach, based on modularity.
Indeed, the decentralized application already offered since November some relatively basic functionalities of the Blockchain world, namely a marketplace of NFTs, a launchpad, a staking game Play2earn (Teritori, Ethereum, Solana), and a decentralized name service.
Their strategy was to quickly start a user growth, allowing then to give life to much more complex features, namely :
- A decentralized social network, moderated by the community, and designed to be censorship resistant.
- A decentralized service marketplace, competing with Upwork or Fiverr with a smartcontract system.
- A dApp store, allowing each user to literally customize his application, and thus meet his custom needs.
Where Teritori goes even further is that the core team integrates 3 futuristic approaches within its application:
- A fully multichain technical vision (Cosmos, Ethereum, in early phases)
- A groundwork consisting in developing the first smartcontracts standards on Gnolang (new project of Jae Kwon, founder of Tendermint), which will be integrated later in the application.
- A radical approach to resilience, allowing the integration of a messaging functionality working via Bluetooth & Wifi.
In the long term, Teritori’s vision is that of a radical resilience, allowing users to create a simple chat with friends, as they would on WhatsApp, or Signal, but that it is both fully decentralized, resistant to censorship and surveillance, but also the starting point for the group to use features of the Web3 world very simply.
Without marketing or communication operations, the team has built a strategy involving step by step its community in the future of the application, as well in the global governance process of the network (based on Cosmos SDK), as in the moderation of its social network, or in the approval of its decentralized advertising network.
If the $TORI token is still very young, and does not yet have a listing in a major exchange, it seems interesting to see that as the team delivers an original product, the usefulness of the token makes sense within the various features.
Among the next features to come, we count the alpha versions of the social network, a dApp store (integrating in particular the major DEX of the Cosmos ecosystem: Osmosis), but also a freelance marketplace, a multisig-wallet, a DAO deployer, or even gated token chat features.
This young project is likely to be the talk of the town in the coming months, and its community of early adopters seems to be consolidating day by day.
Upcoming releases of the Desktop & Mobile version planned for the summer could find an important echo among the general public, with the listing of the $TORI token on major exchanges.
