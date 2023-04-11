Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,396 in the last 365 days.

Detecting Methane Point Source Emissions Over Large Areas

ASPRS April GeoByte - Detecting Methane Point Source Emissions Over Large Areas

Presenter: Alana K Ayasse, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Carbon Mapper

Abstract - Understanding, prioritizing, and ultimately mitigating methane emissions is necessary in order to reduce greenhouse gasses and meet global warming goals. Identifying facility scale point source methane emissions using remote sensing is a necessary first step to meeting those goals and understanding methane emissions. Here I discuss the role remote sensing can play in understanding methane emissions the scientific methods used to detect methane. I will also show examples of how this technology is used in practice and what we have learned about methane through detecting point source emissions over large areas.

Presenter Bio - Dr. Alana Ayasse is a Research Scientist for Carbon Mapper. She completed her PhD at the University of California, Santa Barbara where she studied remote sensing and specialized in using remote sensing data to map methane emissions. Alana’s current research interests include understanding the role of satellites in a global carbon monitoring system and using airborne and satellite remote sensing data to further understand trends in methane and CO2 emissions.

Register at https://my.asprs.org/ASPRSMember/Events/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=GB042823&WebsiteKey=9126ee3f-e9e1-43bd-a00c-0cfa63182579

You just read:

Detecting Methane Point Source Emissions Over Large Areas

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more