ASPRS April GeoByte - Detecting Methane Point Source Emissions Over Large Areas

Presenter: Alana K Ayasse, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Carbon Mapper

Abstract - Understanding, prioritizing, and ultimately mitigating methane emissions is necessary in order to reduce greenhouse gasses and meet global warming goals. Identifying facility scale point source methane emissions using remote sensing is a necessary first step to meeting those goals and understanding methane emissions. Here I discuss the role remote sensing can play in understanding methane emissions the scientific methods used to detect methane. I will also show examples of how this technology is used in practice and what we have learned about methane through detecting point source emissions over large areas.

Presenter Bio - Dr. Alana Ayasse is a Research Scientist for Carbon Mapper. She completed her PhD at the University of California, Santa Barbara where she studied remote sensing and specialized in using remote sensing data to map methane emissions. Alana’s current research interests include understanding the role of satellites in a global carbon monitoring system and using airborne and satellite remote sensing data to further understand trends in methane and CO2 emissions.

Register at https://my.asprs.org/ASPRSMember/Events/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=GB042823&WebsiteKey=9126ee3f-e9e1-43bd-a00c-0cfa63182579