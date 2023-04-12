M.R. Electricians And Trunnell Electric Joining Forces

M.R. Electricians and Trunnell Electric have merged to become the leading electrical services provider in the Northeast, with a commitment to excellent service.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- M.R. Electricians, one of the most successful electrical installers in the Northeast, announced their acquisition of Trunnell Electric, a trusted provider of electrical services in the region. This strategic acquisition will bring together two companies that share a deep commitment to excellent customer service and top-tier electrical solutions for homeowners and businesses alike. With a well-trained, talented, and friendly workforce, M.R. Electricians is now poised to become the leading electrical services provider in the Northeast.

Both companies have a long-term family culture. In light of the acquisition, they have also made a commitment to not only retain their current employees but to create additional jobs." We are delighted to partner with M.R. Electricians and bring our shared values of excellence and trustworthiness to the table," said Lee Trunnell, one of the owners of Trunnell Electric.

M.R. Electricians and Trunnell Electric have both built a strong reputation for providing personal attention to each customer and delivering reliable electrical services. "We are excited to join forces with Trunnell Electric and create an even stronger presence in the region. The combination of our teams and resources will create a powerhouse in the electrical industry that is equipped to bring all-inclusive, high-quality, and cost-effective solutions to customers throughout the Northeast," said Victoria Dols, President of M.R. Electricians.

“We weren't expecting this opportunity to present itself, yet a friend of ours enlightened us that Trunnell Electric, which shares the same commitment we do for our customers and employees alike, was on the market. This made it impossible not to pursue it! Lee and Rick Trunnell toured our office before interviewing us to make sure that we could provide a positive environment for their staff and customers. Once they did some more research, it became clear that our business was the perfect match. Recognizing the difficulty of acquiring skillful electricians, M.R. Electricians has been gradually expanding its personnel. Yet, it only made sense that we joined forces and merged our talents with Trunnell’s”, added Mark Dols, Vice President of M.R. Electricians.

"After 60+ years of dedication to Trunnell's employees and customers, Lee and Rick Trunnell are ready to retire. They've earned their restful retirement, where they can enjoy leisure activities, spend time with family, and go fishing! We here at M.R. Electricians are thrilled about this new chapter in the company story as we prepare ourselves to take the reins. Our aim is to keep growing and foster a fulfilling work environment that strives to provide the best service possible for our customers. In an incredibly short amount of time, MRE has expanded its reach exponentially - a win-win situation for everyone involved!" added Chad Foster, Director of Operations at M.R. Electricians.

With the acquisition, customers will have access to a greater scope of products and services. This includes MRE's Commercial Electrical and Fire Alarm expertise and Trunnell Electric's full range of residential and commercial electrical installation and repair services.

The management team emphasizes that their customers will continue to receive excellent service, synonymous with a small family-owned business that cares about them, their families, and their businesses. Because they know that communication is key, a real professional and knowledgeable person always answers the phone.

The acquisition has already led to the implementation of new software that improves the customer experience while also making their technicians more responsive in the field. It has also brought a new burst of energy to both companies' offices and field employees.

Both teams are well known for their excellent customer service. They pledged to build on this so that they can satisfy every single client that walks through their door. They stated that they are welcoming customer feedback now more than ever to continue improving the customer experience.

While M.R. Electricians has been in business since 1996, Trunnell Electric was founded in 1936. This means that the management team of both companies has over a century's worth of experience in electrical services combined. They hope to tap from this experience by retaining everyone on both teams and adding a few others as they move on. The acquisition is effective immediately, and further details about the partnership will be released in the coming weeks.

<h2>About M.R. Electricians</h2>

In 1996, Rockville, Maryland was in dire need of quality electrical services for both residential and commercial purposes. This inspired the brothers, Mark and Rob Dols to found M.R. Electricians - a company that is dedicated to providing the highest caliber of service at an affordable price point. Since then, they have become well-renowned for delivering superior results that exceed expectations across all aspects of the business. The Dols brothers had a vision of providing unparalleled professionalism and forming an experienced team of technicians whose main focus was exceptional customer service. In 1997, Mark's partner in life and business, Victoria, joined the company. Combining their shared values with an unparalleled work ethic has enabled M.R. Electricians to provide a uniquely personal experience for employees and customers. Together they have steered the ship of this successful endeavor!