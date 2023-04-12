Tigray, Ethiopia: The Road to Peace Cannot be Paved with Genocide Denial

Author Issayas Yrgaw Bahta's book, "the TIGRAYan Electrician," sheds light on the horrors his father experienced during a similar conflict in 1976 and the parallels to the current situation in Tigray.

Book Release - The Tigrayan Electrician available now on Amazon

The road map to peace can succeed only if accountability for the war crimes and rehabilitation of what is left of the Tigrayan society remain at the core of all the efforts.” — Issayas Yrgaw Bahta

NEWARK , DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the two-year-long communication blockade on the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia is slowly lifted, the extent of the horrendous crimes committed by the Ethiopian army and its allies is trickling through. The guns have fallen silent but the wounds they have inflicted over two years of relentless onslaught on the six million people of Tigray are anything but healing. Hundreds of thousands of families remain internally displaced; the number of summarily executed civilians is yet to be counted; the trauma and the aftermath of sexual violence on thousands of women is too burdensome to shoulder for any society, let alone one whose infrastructure has been willfully dismantled. The consequences of months of a choke hold on food and medical supplies have left every surviving Tigrayan in abject poverty and ill health.

Author Issayas Yrgaw Bahta experienced the unbearable weight of silence covering up injustice as a teenager when the same Ethiopian authorities murdered his father in 1976.

In the newly released book The Tigrayan Electrician, author Issayas Yrgaw Bahta details his family’s desperation in tending to the wounded parent in total isolation while the Ethiopian soldiers went on a rampage in the neighborhood, executing defenseless civilians under cover of darkness.

In the last three years, the Ethiopian government has perpetrated the same crime on a massive scale against his father’s birthplace, the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia. Sadly, the world at large has little, if any, knowledge of the tragedy in Tigray, likely the largest man-made humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century.

With the publication of his book, the author hopes to increase awareness of the calamity in Tigray and pledges to donate 100% of the proceeds from his book to assist the survivors of the war on Tigray.

