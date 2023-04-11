LaLiga to Bring Four Teams to North America for LaLiga Summer Tour, with Clubs Competing in Monterrey, Guadalajara and San Francisco

The four teams, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla FC, Real Betis Balompié, and Real Sociedad, will face off in front of North American fans with games taking place in Mexico's 2026 World Cup venues and San Francisco's iconic Oracle Park

LaLiga Summer Tour, the top Spanish professional league's platform to organize tours in the summer window, will bring four teams - Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla FC, Real Betis Balompié, and Real Sociedad - to North America for four friendly matches this summer. The matches will take place in Mexico and the United States, giving North American soccer fans a chance to experience the excitement of LaLiga up close.

To kick off the tour, Atlético de Madrid will take on Real Sociedad at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico on Wednesday, August 2nd, while Sevilla FC will face Real Betis in a derby rivalry fixture at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico. These matches will mark the first time ever that two LaLiga clubs will play head-to-head in a friendly match on Mexican soil. The tour will culminate in a double-header at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California on Saturday, August 5th where Atlético de Madrid will play against Sevilla, and Real Betis will round out tour play against Real Sociedad.

This continues LaLiga North America's strategy to expand the fan base for LaLiga, it's clubs, and players across the United States and Mexico, particularly engaging with young and diverse followers. In partnership with Relevent Sports, the premier soccer events and media company in North America, the LaLiga Summer Tour will be the biggest tour LaLiga has organized outside of Spain. Relevent will organize and operate the tournament across each date.

"The LaLiga Summer Tour is an exciting opportunity for us to continue reaching new fans by bringing the history and passion of LaLiga to North America," said Óscar Mayo, Executive General Director of LaLiga. "LaLiga is in a period of rapid transformation as more teams are improving and the athletes are reaching entirely new fan bases globally. There's a real passion growing in Mexico and the United States for the sport and we hope to tap into that with this tour."

"We are thrilled to bring our teams to North America and showcase the talent and excitement of LaLiga to fans across the continent. We believe that through these matches we can continue to foster deeper connections with our fans across Mexico and the United States," added Boris Gartner, CEO of LaLiga North America.

Tickets for the LaLiga Summer Tour will go on sale on April 27th. Fans can find out more information and have access to priority ticket purchasing by visiting the following link: https://www.releventsportsgroup.com/laliga

The tour will be available across the ESPN platforms and SKY, the official broadcasters of LaLiga in the U.S. and Mexico, respectively. As a result, LaLiga fans will be able to enjoy each match exclusively on their platforms.

