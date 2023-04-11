Leslie's Celebrates 60 Years of Serving Pool Owners and Professionals Nationwide

There were 2,355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,394 in the last 365 days.
Leading Pool Expert in the U.S. Announces 1000th Store Opening, Surpasses 50 Million Water Tests, Delivers List of Pool Facts
PHOENIX, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie's, Inc. LESL, the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, is turning 60. In addition to celebrating six decades of success delivering expert pool and spa care advice to consumers, the company also announced the opening of its 1,000th store, surpassing its 50-million water test milestone, and shares a useful list of pool facts.
Leslie's was founded in 1963 by Phil Leslie Jr. in a single location in Los Angeles. The retailer has grown to a 1,000-store chain across 37 states, providing pool owners and professionals with everything they need to keep pools and spas clean, safe, and beautiful. The company opened its 1,000th store last week in North Port, Florida.
Leslie's has a well-earned reputation for superior customer service and high-quality products, but its most valuable offering is expert pool and spa care advice from knowledgeable in-store team members and professional equipment installation and repair from more than 200 certified service technicians.
Helping pool owners achieve a clean, safe, and beautiful pool is Leslie's top priority, and its proprietary AccuBlue® in-store water test with customized treatment plan is key to the retailer's success. Leslie's AccuBlue water test is a complimentary in-store service that takes just 60 seconds to deliver a 10-point water test, a pool health score, and a corresponding treatment plan. The AccuBlue technology is a product of Leslie's 60 years of water test experience and the accumulated data from more than 50 million tests. The AccuBlue water test and treatment plan is the most comprehensive water testing solution in the industry – and it's provided for free at all Leslie's stores.
In addition to free water tests, Leslie's also offers:
Noteworthy Pool Facts
In celebration of its 60 years of providing expert advice, Leslie's shared the following list of interesting facts about pool care:
About Leslie's
Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.
For more information about Leslie's, visit lesliespool.com
