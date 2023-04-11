Ferla Unveils Lagom, the Most Powerful Long-Tail Electric Cargo Bike Designed for Greener Urban Living

Lagom features a chain-replacing carbon drive system integrated with a mid-drive engine and a market-leading range of 140 miles

Ferla Bikes today introduced its newest cargo bike, Lagom, the most powerful long-tail electric cargo bike ever built. Designed with city living in mind, Lagom offers a sleek design with upright storage capabilities, making it ideal for apartments, lofts, etc. Lagom introduces a 1000W Ferla Performance Line Mid-Drive Motor and offers a dual battery option with a 140 mile range, the longest range on the market. Rounded out with a chain-replacing carbon drive system and an Enviolo heavy-duty internal gear hub system, Lagom sets a new standard in the current cargo bike industry.

Key features of Lagom include:

Unmatched Power:

The 120 Nm (1000W) Ferla Performance Line Mid-drive Motor offers unparalleled power and torque. Extended Range: Ferla's dual battery technology offers up to 140 miles on a single charge. It pairs with a 5 LEVEL torque sensor giving riders more power and endurance in all conditions.

Extended Range:

Carbon Drive System:

from Enviolo integrates with the carbon drive system. This allows riders to quickly shift whilst moving or stopped, much like a car's transmission. Versatile: Lagom is designed for a variety of uses. Able to carry three passengers and up to 440 pounds, Lagom is ideal for those looking to transport children or pets. With its larger cargo area and higher weight capacity, Lagom can transport large items such as cases of drinks, gardening and construction materials, or furniture. Ultimately, Lagom can be customized for any situation and can grow and change with a family's needs.

Versatile:

"Lagom was designed, in particular, for conscious-driven urban city millennials that are choosing different transportation methods than their parents' generation," said Feras Bashnak, founder & CEO, Ferla Family Bikes. "Our long-tail Lagom not only fulfills that need from a design standpoint, but raises the bar from a performance level as we custom built Lagom with top-of-the-line premium quality components that sets it apart from all other cargo bikes on the market."

Lagom's arrival comes as families seek alternative methods of transportation that are more affordable and eco-friendly than traditional cars and SUVs. Lagom can help families save money on gas, car maintenance, insurance, and costly car payments. Riding a Lagom e-bike versus driving also reduces traffic on streets and results in less emissions, which benefits the community as well as the planet. Additionally, Lagom also promotes a healthy lifestyle, enabling riders to get outside and exercise, and spend quality time with their families.

Pricing for the Ferla Lagom begins at $3999 and is available for purchase on the Ferla Family Cargo Bikes website ferlafamilybikes.com.

About Ferla Bikes

Ferla creates the world's most innovative, technologically advanced, and sustainable cargo e-bikes and carts for businesses and families. For businesses, Ferla's mission is to bring the entrepreneurial spirit to people looking to start their own small business, or expand their larger-sized one. For families, Ferla's goal is to make the world a cleaner, more active, and fun place for children and their parents to get around. With more than a thousand customers globally, Ferla's zero-emission e-bikes are accelerating small businesses, promoting healthier and happier families, and contributing to a greener planet. For more information, visit Ferla Bikes website ferlabikes.com.

