Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to highlight federal budget investments in Burnaby

BURNABY, BC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will attend an event at Nano One Materials Corp. in Burnaby, to highlight federal budget investments that will create middle class jobs and build Canada's 21st century clean economy.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino will take questions from the media.

Date
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Time
9:00 a.m. PDT

Location 
Nano One Materials Corp.
101B – 8575 Government Street, 
Burnaby, British Columbia

Note: Reserved parking for media is situated in front of Unit 103 (event room).

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/11/c6253.html

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


