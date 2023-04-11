New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Billy 4 Kids Foundation announces Bill Lerner's wife, Ambassador Marcella De Martin, has reached out to children in Belize, Jamaica, and Honduras.

Marcella De Martin has worked to bring the organization's message of hope and support to children in Belize, Jamaica, and Honduras. Representatives of the charity recently visited each country in order to meet with local partners and understand the unique needs of each region. These missions have highlighted how each country is struggling to meet the needs of its children and have showcased the impact of the foundation's work.

In Belize, the foundation visited a school and spoke to the students about the importance of education. Members of the community were met to discuss the importance of giving back and supporting children in need. In Jamaica, De Martin initiated a visit to a children's hospital where she was inspired by the resilience of the children and the courage of their families.

Lastly, in Honduras De Martin was responsible for a visit to a home for children where the foundation has had an immense impact on the lives of children. From meeting with local partners, to speaking with the children, Billy 4 Kids made a huge effort to make a difference in the lives of these children.

Through their commitment to providing resources and support, the foundation is creating a brighter future for children in need. Although the foundation's work is focused on providing immediate relief, it also looks to create lasting change. The foundation is currently working with local partners to develop long-term solutions. By providing children with the tools and resources needed to succeed, the foundation is helping to create a brighter future for children in need. The Billy 4 Kids Foundation's mission is to bring joy and hope to children in underserved communities around the world. Through their commitment to providing resources and support to local partners, the foundation is taking a stand for children in need.

Marcella De Martin, Billy Lerner's wife, the organization's global outreach and development coordinator, has taken the foundation's mission to heart.

