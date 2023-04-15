Water Lantern Festival to Bring Peace, Hope, and Healing

Floating Lanterns

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Water Lantern Festival is coming to a city near you, bringing people together of all ages and backgrounds for a magical evening of music, food, and the stunning sight of thousands of floating lanterns brightening the night sky. This year, they hope to host over 120 different events throughout the US. Visit Water Lantern Festival to view what locations are hosting next!

Water Lantern Festival illuminates the night with the launch of personalized lanterns onto the water. Each unique lantern drifts out on the water as it joins other lanterns carrying messages of hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. It's a beautiful life experience and an uplifting night that attendees will never forget.

Experience this magical evening that includes tasty food trucks, games and activities, local vendors, great music and the beauty of thousands of lanterns lighting the water.

"The Water Lantern Festival offers a beautiful way to express your hopes, dreams, and aspirations," said Nate Sorensen, Event Director. "It's an evening that will stay with you long after it's over."

About Water Lantern Festival

Water Lantern Festival, the nation's fastest-growing event experience touring over 100 cities, received top honors and has been named the Best Cultural Festival by USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. This highly coveted award is the result of being nominated by a panel of event industry experts, editors, and leaders from USA TODAY. After the nomination, Water Lantern Festival earned the title of Best Cultural Festival in the United States by popular vote.

