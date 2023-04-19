Affordable Dental Implants from DICE Dental Available to Bethlehem Residents

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Bethlehem, PA
Dental Implants can help local Bethlehem Township residents achieve fuller, healthier smiles.
We’re dedicated to ensuring that our patients have a successful dental implant treatment, from the first consultation to post-surgical care.”
— Dr. Matthew Lang
BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental, a cosmetic dentist in Bethlehem Township, offers affordable dental implants to Lehigh Valley patients. Dental implants are a proven way to replace missing teeth, improving oral health and confidence.
Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist at DICE Dental in Bethlehem, says, “We’re dedicated to ensuring that our patients have a successful dental implant treatment, from the first consultation to post-surgical care. We also offer supplemental treatments to improve success rates.”
Treatment takes approximately six months to complete. During the first stage, a screw is surgically placed into the jawbone, replacing a missing tooth root. The jawbone will then fuse to the implant. Next, patients will receive an abutment and crown.
The custom crown gives the implant its natural look and finish. Ultimately the crown will look nearly identical to the old tooth, thus restoring the patient’s smile. With proper care, such as flossing and brushing twice a day, an implant can last 15 to 20 years.
At DICE Dental, dental implants start at $850. Additionally, the practice offers supplemental treatments to patients who may not be fully ready for an implant. Dental crowns, dentures, and extractions are also available from DICE Dental.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
