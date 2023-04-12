MUSIC AND SOUL IN THE AFRICAN DIASPORA ADIFF FILM SERIES April 28 – 30, 2023
The films in ADIFF’s Music & Soul in the African Diaspora Film Series explore the deep connection between music and the world in Mali, Brazil, France, and more
Music as a weapon, as a force for social change, music as therapy...music is a beautiful art with a universal appeal”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Music as a weapon, as a force for social change, music as therapy, music as a means of communication and inspiration, music to share common experiences, music is a beautiful art with a universal appeal. The films in ADIFF’s Music and Soul in the African Diaspora Film Series explore the deep connection between music and the world in Mali, Brazil, France, the USA, Peru, the UK, India, Cuba and Guadeloupe.
Highlights include:
Music Pictures: New Orleans by Ben Chace (USA).
A documentary that offers a glimpse into the lives and legacies of four New Orleans music legends - Irma Thomas, Little Freddie King, Ellis Marsalis, and The Tremé Brass Band. With rare historical footage and testimonials, the documentary celebrates the 100-year history of New Orleans music and features the founder of the Tremé Brass Band, a bluesman, the father of Wynton Marsalis, and a Grammy-winning vocalist known as “The Soul Queen of New Orleans”.
All The World's A Stage by Nirmal Chander (INDIA)
The Sidis, a small East African community settled on India's west coast. Even as they still face centuries of discrimination, their devotional music provides a strong sense of identity. All The World's A Stage follows the internationally successful performance group, Sidi Goma, made up of shopkeepers, drivers, carpenters, and masons, as they navigate their increasing popularity and community restrictions.
The Black Mozart in Cuba by Stephanie James and Steve James (GUADELOUPE)
Born in Guadeloupe of a Senegalese enslaved woman and a French nobleman, Joseph Boulogne, Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges (1745-1799), became one of the most remarkable figures of the 18th century. He influenced the music and political life of his time. He was a genius composer and conductor, a virtuoso violinist, the best fencer in Europe, as well as the first black general in the French army.
Sneak Preview: Fantastic Negrito: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? by Francisco Núñez Capriles and Yvan Iturriaga (USA)
Mercurial blues-man Fantastic Negrito faces his demons amidst the mental health crisis ravaging his Oakland community. As he creates his most personal album, Negrito searches to answer: in a sick society, how do you keep from going crazy?
Dancing the Twist in Bamako by Robert Guédiguian (FRANCE/SENEGAL)
Set in newly independent 1960s Mali, Dancing the Twist in Bamako is a romance fraught with the drama of political change, infused with the musical energy of that decade. Samba, a young, idealistic socialist, works toward creating a more just nation by day and dances with girlfriend Lara to the Beach Boys, Otis Redding, and the Supremes by night.
ADIFF’s Music and Soul in the African Diaspora Film Series will be at Teachers College, Columbia University - 525 W 120th St. Room 408 Zankel. Tickets are $11 and $13. Weekend Pass is $45.
WEB SITE: http://www.NYADIFF.org
For more information about the African Diaspora International Film Festival, to receive links and high resolution images please contact Diarah N’Daw-Spech at (212) 864-1760/ fax (212) 316-6020 or e-mail pr@nyadiff.org.
The African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.
SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE
MUSIC & SOUL THE AFRICAN DIASPORA FILM SERIES
Friday, April 28
6:00pm 100% Arabica (France)
8:00pm The Story of Lovers Rock (UK)
Saturday, April 29
1:00pm Susana Baca: Memoria Viva (Peru)
2:25pm The Black Mozart in Cuba (Guadeloupe)
3:50pm Natal da Portela (Brazil)
6:00pm All The World’s a Stage (India)
7:30pm Dancing the Twist in Bamako (France/Senegal)
Sunday, April 30
2:00pm SNEAK PREVIEW: Fantastic Negrito: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? (USA)
4:00pm St Louis Blues (USA)
6:30pm Music Pictures: New Orleans (USA)
The African Diaspora International Film Festival MUSIC AND SOUL IN THE AFRICAN DIASPORA FILM SERIES is made possible in part thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Productions; the Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs, Teachers College, Columbia University; the New York City Council in the Arts and WBAI.
ABOUT THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Established in 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is a Harlem based minority-led not-for profit international film festival that presents, interprets and educates about films that explore the human experience of people of color all over the world in order to inspire imaginations, disrupt stereotypes and help transform attitudes that perpetuate injustice.
The mission of The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is to expand the traditional views and perceptions of what the Black experience is by showcasing award-winning socially relevant documentary and fiction films about people of color, from Peru to Zimbabwe, from the USA to Belgium and from New Zealand to Jamaica. Visit nyadiff.org for details about the festival.
