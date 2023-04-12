Hiring Remains The Number One Stressor In The Green Industry, According To New LMN Survey

LMN is North America's leading business management solutions provider Mark Bradley, CEO of Landscape Management Network The #1 Training Software for Landscapers

More than 50% of respondents are unable to attract enough applicants for open positions, and as many receive applicants with insufficient experience.

Our customers know their numbers, they can offer a competitive salary and benefits packages to the best employees that will make it easier to hire , deliver great jobs and generate profit” — Mark Bradley, CEO of Landscape Management Network