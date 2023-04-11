Three Career Women Launch Podcast About Life’s Stages
NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s not uncommon for podcasts to share multiple hosts and guests. Still, this new podcast from three career women and founders puts a bit of a different spotlight on podcasting and women’s conversations. It’s a podcast dedicated to discussing and sharing all about the various aspects and stages of women’s lives from the perspectives of the three hosts, Kristina Godfrey, president and founder of Godfrey Social PR, Elisabeth (Lis) Thomas, brand strategist and founder of the Womanhood Unwrapped blog, Sara Strasbaugh, Senior Account Executive at Godfrey Social PR and founder of The Blonde Bites on Instagram.
The three women entrepreneurs span three generations, Kristina in her fifties, Lis in her forties, and Sara in her thirties. Together they have three very different takes on life, career, goals, relationships, and health. The podcast will be a combo of insights, open conversation with its three hosts, and interviews with a myriad of guests in the lifestyle, health, wellness, and fashion spaces.
“This a special moment for me to launch a podcast at this time,” stated Kristina Godfrey. “My firm has grown and flourished over the past 25 years, and this year marks our 25th anniversary! It’s fitting and exciting to move into a new space with two women on my team.”
In addition to their entrepreneurial ventures, Lis and Sara are members of the GSPR team. All three women have worked together for many years and take great pride in their work and supporting other women.
“I’ve wanted to launch a podcast for years,” stated Lis Thomas. “This is the right time, with the right women, whom I deeply respect and admire. It’s beautiful when something naturally comes together, like our relationship and Stages of She!”
“I’m thrilled to see who we begin to reach and what we can learn from each other and our guests,” stated Sara Strasbaugh. “It’s going to be fun, cheeky, and insightful, and I can’t wait to see where we go from here.”
Godfrey Social PR (GSPR, LLC) is a Southern California-based full-service public relations and communications agency focused on consumer goods in the family, lifestyle, technology, fashion, and health and wellness markets. Boutique Benefits. Savvy Public Relations.
Womanhood Unwrapped is a blog and community-sharing platform for women to tell their stories and find insights on a variety of topics related to their careers, relationships, fears, dreams, and desires.
You can learn more about Womanhood Unwrapped here, https://womanhoodunwrapped.com/, and follow on Instagram (@womanhoodunwrapped), TikTok (@womanhoodunwrapped), and Facebook (womanhoodunwrapped).
The Blonde Bites is an Orange County, California-based food and travel guide from influencer and PR exec Sara Strasbaugh.
