Outstanding Achievement in Media: Winner of the National Guard Bureau Public Affairs Media Awards Announced

The Chief Master Sgt. Douglas W. Morrell Public Affairs Media Awards is a yearly Air Force competition for excellence and outstanding achievements in furthering Air Force, Space Force, and Department of Defense communication objectives.

Jacqueline is one of the hardest-working individuals in the organization and an asset to have on the Public Affairs team. If you have had the pleasure of working around her you know she makes everyone feel a part of the team and is dedicated to telling the unique stories of the Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian employees we have within our ranks.

If you see her out and about (probably hiding behind her big camera) stop and give her a huge congratulations on this well-deserved accomplishment.

If you would like to check out her award-winning work – follow the links below:

Civilian Videographer of the Year

1. Jacqueline Marshall, JFHQ – Wyoming National Guard

