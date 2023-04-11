Flash News: OKX to Support ETH Shapella Upgrade, OKX Ventures Invests in Sei Network

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of April 11, 2023.



OKX to Support Ethereum Shapella Upgrade

OKX is set to support the Ethereum Network’s Shapella upgrade, which is currently scheduled for April 12, 2023.

Following the Shapella upgrade, OKX will be increasing the minimum confirmation count of deposits onto the ETH network from the current 12 blocks to 64 blocks. OKX will be handling all technical requirements for users holding ETH, OP, ARB and ERC-20 tokens as well as those who hold tokens belonging to the Optimism (OP), Arbitrum (ARB) and zkSync Lite networks in their OKX accounts.

Find out more about OKX supporting the ETH Shapella upgrade here .

OKX Ventures Announces Investment in Sei Network

OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, today announced a strategic investment in Cosmos-based DeFi Layer 1 blockchain Sei Network.

As part of its mission to support cutting-edge blockchain innovation on a global scale, OKX Ventures will assist Sei in expanding in Asia in the year ahead.

A part of the Cosmos ecosystem, Sei Network is one of the largest non-Ethereum-based blockchains that allows its developers to build customized chains for specific applications.

Find out more here .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.