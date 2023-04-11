Children and Teens bring family pets to Pet Success day camps and have fun teaching pets new tricks using clickers Pet Success pets are growing as we love our pets so much! Every pet is precious to us and irreplaceable The careful thoughtful introduction of a second pet leads to a lifelong friendship between two dogs

Pet Success Daycamps with Service Dogs help kids and teens prepare for Pet Ownership

Pet Success combined day camps and dog camps start on July 4, 2023 and make life easy for busy parents because kids and teens bring their beloved family pets to day camp with them. It’s the best camp” — Allan Morgan

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Success Launches Innovative Combined Day Camps & Dog Camps with trained Service dogs at camp, Toronto, North York, Ottawa

Pet Success is known for its loving, consistent homestyle care, daycare and boarding of pets and its services for children, parents, pet families and

Soon-to-be-pet-parents

Pet Success has now launched a one stop drop off for parents returning to works for both kids/teens and their beloved pets.

This Pet Success combined camp for kids/teens and their family pets allows parents to make one stop and know that children/ teens and pets are on a beautiful 5 acre farm with barbecues for lunch, fun adventures with their family pets abc fenced in leash -free dog parks for dogs!

Every dog will receive free training and socialization and make lots of friends.

Campers learn how to consistently train their dogs

and learn new tricks using clickers and treats.

Families without a dog? Pet Success has

trained service dogs for your kids and teens at camp.

Please don’t worry Pet Success has trained service dogs here who will be loving and faithful companions to your kids and teens while at camp.

Combined Dog Camp

And Kids/Teen Camp includes:

Pet Tour of the our 5 acre farm with loads of fresh fruit and veggies.

Cat gallery visits

Small animal visits

Volunteer dog visits and/or dog walks*

Guest speakers

Educational lessons

Animal-themed crafts

Animal-themed games

Water games and sprinkler activities

Quiet free-play time

And so much more!

All of our activities are geared towards teaching campers about animal care, handling and welfare. We have three 20-minute animal interactions every day, but that can sometimes vary depending on animal availability and behaviour. Our top priority is the well-being and safety of both the campers and our animals. We provide a fun, inclusive and safe learning environment for our campers, and one that is free of undue stress on the animals.

Cost: Five day camps: $335/week (+ optional $30 for extended care)

Four day camps: $290/week (+ optional $30 for extended care)

Location: 705 Bank street with 25 minute shuttle bus to Richmond Farm and Dog Park

Camp Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Extended Care: Available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. & 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for an additional fee of $30/week. Must be selected and paid for upon registration.

Minimum Age Restriction: Entering Grade 1 in Fall 2023 (finished Senior Kindergarten)

Maximum Age Restriction: Entering Grade 6 in Fall 2023

Pet Success uses Shopify for all online payments, food orders and services!

Pet Success guarantees lots of Love, Fun and Laughter for every member of our Pet Families.

Call us now at 613-710-6688.