Children and Teens bring family pets to Pet Success day camps and have fun teaching pets new tricks using clickers
Pet Success pets are growing as we love our pets so much! Every pet is precious to us and irreplaceable
Pet Success Daycamps with Service Dogs help kids and teens prepare for Pet Ownership
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Success Launches Innovative Combined Day Camps & Dog Camps with trained Service dogs at camp, Toronto, North York, Ottawa
Pet Success is known for its loving, consistent homestyle care, daycare and boarding of pets and its services for children, parents, pet families and
Soon-to-be-pet-parents
Pet Success has now launched a one stop drop off for parents returning to works for both kids/teens and their beloved pets.
This Pet Success combined camp for kids/teens and their family pets allows parents to make one stop and know that children/ teens and pets are on a beautiful 5 acre farm with barbecues for lunch, fun adventures with their family pets abc fenced in leash -free dog parks for dogs!
Every dog will receive free training and socialization and make lots of friends.
Campers learn how to consistently train their dogs
and learn new tricks using clickers and treats.
Families without a dog? Pet Success has
trained service dogs for your kids and teens at camp.
Please don’t worry Pet Success has trained service dogs here who will be loving and faithful companions to your kids and teens while at camp.
Combined Dog Camp
And Kids/Teen Camp includes:
Pet Tour of the our 5 acre farm with loads of fresh fruit and veggies.
Cat gallery visits
Small animal visits
Volunteer dog visits and/or dog walks*
Guest speakers
Educational lessons
Animal-themed crafts
Animal-themed games
Water games and sprinkler activities
Quiet free-play time
And so much more!
All of our activities are geared towards teaching campers about animal care, handling and welfare. We have three 20-minute animal interactions every day, but that can sometimes vary depending on animal availability and behaviour. Our top priority is the well-being and safety of both the campers and our animals. We provide a fun, inclusive and safe learning environment for our campers, and one that is free of undue stress on the animals.
Cost: Five day camps: $335/week (+ optional $30 for extended care)
Four day camps: $290/week (+ optional $30 for extended care)
Location: 705 Bank street with 25 minute shuttle bus to Richmond Farm and Dog Park
Camp Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Extended Care: Available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. & 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for an additional fee of $30/week. Must be selected and paid for upon registration.
Minimum Age Restriction: Entering Grade 1 in Fall 2023 (finished Senior Kindergarten)
Maximum Age Restriction: Entering Grade 6 in Fall 2023
Pet Success uses Shopify for all online payments, food orders and services!
Pet Success guarantees lots of Love, Fun and Laughter for every member of our Pet Families.
Call us now at 613-710-6688.
Allan Morgan
Pet Success
+1 613-710-6688
email us here