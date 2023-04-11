AARP Maryland Celebrates Legislative Gains for Older Marylanders

AARP Maryland advocacy volunteers are key to legislative successes.
Advocacy volunteers convene in Annapolis during the legislative session.
Volunteers research and testify on issues of concern to Marylanders aged 50-plus.
Volunteer Advocates Integral to Successful 2023 Session
ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 445th Legislative Session of the Maryland General Assembly ended Monday, April 10, 2023. Over the 90 days of the legislative session, dozens of AARP Maryland volunteers reviewed hundreds of bills, from expanding broadband to behavioral health services, testified before the house and senate committees, met with lawmakers, and convened in Annapolis to discuss AARP’s legislative priorities.
“In the end, Marylanders 50 and over will have more services and resources to age in place,” says AARP Maryland State President Jim Campbell. “After the house and senate leadership slammed the gavel one last time to signify sine die, the Prescription Drug Affordability Board will be able to look at more costly pricing, the behavioral health 9-8-8 hotline will be fully funded, and folks seeking long-term care and dementia care will have access to a navigator who will help connect them to the services they need.
“In addition, if there are unlicensed assisted living proprietors abusing and neglecting individuals under their care, those bad players will be subject to immediate prosecution by the attorney general. As we review our 2023 wins, what we know is that older Marylanders will have more resources and services so they can age in place.”
