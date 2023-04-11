Ahead of National Small Business week, the U.S. SBA announced that Essnova Solutions is their Alabama Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year
By embracing diversity, resilience, and innovation, we can unite to build a thriving business ecosystem that fosters opportunity and success for all.”
— Sridhara (Sri) Gutti
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Essnova Solutions, Inc is delighted to announce that it has been named the Alabama Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for 2023.
As a minority-owned small business, Essnova has been committed to providing exceptional technology and professional services solutions that serve its clients, including several major Federal agencies – while also inspiring its employees, and contributing to the job and economic growth of Alabama.
The award is a testament to dedication, vision, and leadership of its CEO, Sridhara Gutti, and the hard work and dedication of the Essnova team. The award would also not be possible were it not for the support Essnova has received from its employees, clients, partners, and the community of Birmingham.
Sridhara Gutti, CEO of Essnova Solutions, and winner of the SBA 2020 Alabama Small Business Person of the Year award expressed his gratitude for the award, saying, "This award symbolizes the incredible potential that lies within every entrepreneur, regardless of their background. By embracing diversity, resilience, and innovation, we can unite to build a thriving business ecosystem that fosters opportunity and success for all. Together, we can pave the way for a brighter future and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs to dream big and achieve even more."
Essnova Solutions is poised for exponential growth, with ambitious plans to expand its services across federal agencies, state and local governments, education sectors, and commercial markets. The company is dedicated to attracting top talent and fostering strategic partnerships with successful federal contractors through mentor-protege relationships and joint ventures, creating synergies that will drive its mission forward. The company's aggressive expansion plans include extending its geographical footprint across the United States, further enriching its diverse workforce.
We congratulate the other National Business Week award recipients – particularly Alabama Small Business Person of Year, Daryl Thomas of Thomas Accounting and Tax Services LLC – and we thank the SBA for this meaningful recognition.
For more information on Essnova Solutions, Inc. and our technology and professional services solutions, please visit our website at www.essnova.com or contact us at info@essnova.com or (888) 405-3189.
About Essnova
Incorporated in 2005, ESSNOVA SOLUTIONS, Inc., is an ISO 9001:2015 certified growing Small Business offering a broad range of Technology and Program Management Support Services to government and commercial customers. Our management approach allows us to effectively manage staff spanning dozens of professional, technical, engineering, and scientific fields. We offer specialization in SETA (Scientific, Engineering, Technical, and Administrative Services), Geospatial/Environmental Services, Customer Experience, and Healthcare. Our VAR reseller unit augments our services with products and licensing from hundreds of manufacturers. As an SBA 8(a), HUBZone certified, minority-owned small business, Essnova continues to diversify its capabilities in serving governmental and commercial organizations while working diligently to ensure that it continues to be the best small business in our customers’ vendor portfolio. To learn more, visit essnova.com
About National Small Business Week
For more than 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week recognizing the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness. And in recognizing the changing face of America, the SBA’s National Small Business Week awards honor individuals and businesses that reflect our nation’s rich diversity.
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
