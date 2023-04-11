Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Names New Chair of Microbiology

Ana Fernandez-Sesma, PhD, a distinguished investigator, brings leadership experience in virology, vaccinology, immunology, and microbiology

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ana Fernandez-Sesma, PhD, has been appointed Chair of the Department of Microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Fernandez-Sesma will direct all educational and research functions of the Department, while cultivating an academic culture that advances insights into virology, vaccinology, immunology, and microbiology, and encourages innovative approaches to teaching and mentoring.

Dr. Fernandez-Sesma has distinguished herself as an investigator focused on the mechanisms of immune evasion used by viruses, including dengue (DENV), influenza, the human immunodeficiency virus, Zika, and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to establish infection in humans. Her research has uncovered the mechanisms used by RNA viruses, such as DENV, to circumvent the host immune responses and the role of cellular elements, such as mitochondrial DNA, to alert the immune system after RNA viral infections.

Dr. Fernandez-Sesma has been ranked among the top National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded investigators in microbiology in the United States. She was a member of the Division of Infectious Diseases and Microbiology Scientific Advisory Council of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the NIH from 2018 to 2022, when she also chaired the NIH/NIAID Human Immunology Project Consortium Steering Committee. Currently, she participates in several NIH-funded multi-investigator projects and is the lead investigator of the Viral Immunity and Vaccination Human Immunology Project Consortium.

"Dr. Fernandez-Sesma is uniquely qualified to lead the department in the wake of this pandemic, building upon the trailblazing science advancements made by the esteemed faculty of microbiology and virology, and propelling the reputation of the department," said Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System. "I am honored that she brings her immense experience and passion as we continue the advancement of innovative approaches in microbiology and virology at Icahn Mount Sinai."

Dr. Fernandez-Sesma is an alumna of Icahn Mount Sinai, having earned her PhD in Biomedical Sciences and MS in Biomedical Sciences from the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

She is highly dedicated to graduate education and mentoring, and co-directed the Microbiology Main Training Area of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at Icahn Mount Sinai from 2010 to 2020. She has also mentored numerous students as well as postdoctoral fellows in her laboratory.

She has co-authored numerous publications in virology and immunology journals, sits on the editorial board of the Journal of Virology, and is a section editor for mSphere and PLoS Pathogens. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology, a recipient of the Jacobi Medallion and the Excellence in Teaching Award from the Institute for Medical Education at Icahn Mount Sinai, and is also an honorary alumna of the University of Salamanca in Spain.

