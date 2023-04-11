Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - The GoSleep (ZZZ) project is about to feature on Bitget Launchpad.

GoSleep (ZZZ) to Feature on Bitget Launchpad

About the Project

GoSleep is the number one Web3 sleep tracking and healthy living reward app built in the Arbitrum ecosystem. It aims to motivate users to pursue a healthy lifestyle and provides personalized advice on sleep patterns to help them gradually develop healthy sleeping habits.

GoSleep has secured 2 million USD in funding, led by Foresight Ventures, and with participation from CCC Capital, Amber Group, SevenX Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, and Gate Labs.

ZZZ Tokenomics

Total ZZZ supply: 600,000,000.

The distribution details are outlined below.

Type - Percentage

Sleep to Earn - 45%

Private Sale - 12%

Liquidity - 1%

Core Team - 20%

Foundation- 10%

Marketing - 12%

ZZZ Launchpad Details:

Token name: GoSleep (ZZZ).

Total Launchpad volume: 2,000,000 ZZZ.

Deposit pool: 1,800,000 ZZZ.

Sunshine pool: 200,000 ZZZ.

Swap price: 1 ZZZ = $0.025 (the price of BGB will be announced three hours before the Deposit period ends).

Deposit pool

Deposit pool: 1,800,000 ZZZ.

Tickets: 9,000; 1 ticket = 200 ZZZ.

GoSleep (ZZZ) Launchpad Schedule

Promotion Phase - Date

Deposit Period - April 10, 6:00 PM - April 17, 6:00 PM (UTC+8)

April 17, 6:00 PM (UTC+8) Ticket Calculation - April 17, 6:00 PM - April 17, 9:00 PM (UTC+8)

April 17, 9:00 PM (UTC+8) Ticket Allocation Announcement- April 17, 9:00 PM (UTC+8)

April 17, 9:00 PM (UTC+8) Token Swap - April 17, 9:00 PM - April 19, 1:00 PM (UTC+8)

April 19, 1:00 PM (UTC+8) ZZZ Distribution - April 19, 4:00 PM (UTC+8)

April 19, 4:00 PM (UTC+8) ZZZ/USDT Spot Trading Launched- April 19, 8:00 PM (UTC+8)

Participation Information

Bitget Launchpad Deposit Calculation - https://www.bitget.com/en/support/articles/12560603779237

Terms and Conditions

Bitget reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel or suspend any user account from participation and to withdraw all rewards from any participating user if the user is found to have engaged in fraudulent or illegal behavior, or illegal activity, or to have violated any applicable user agreements, rules, policies, or any promotion rules or regulations, terms and conditions, or announcements (revised and repeated), or if the user abuses the promotion or disrupts or undermines the lawful operation of the promotion. Bitget reserves the right of final decision on the Terms and Conditions of this event, including changes, amendments to event rules, or the cancellation of the event without prior notice.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility despite high growth potential. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own research and invest at their own risk.

