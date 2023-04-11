There were 2,362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,246 in the last 365 days.
Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - The GoSleep (ZZZ) project is about to feature on Bitget Launchpad.
GoSleep (ZZZ) to Feature on Bitget Launchpad
About the Project
GoSleep is the number one Web3 sleep tracking and healthy living reward app built in the Arbitrum ecosystem. It aims to motivate users to pursue a healthy lifestyle and provides personalized advice on sleep patterns to help them gradually develop healthy sleeping habits.
GoSleep has secured 2 million USD in funding, led by Foresight Ventures, and with participation from CCC Capital, Amber Group, SevenX Ventures, KuCoin Ventures, and Gate Labs.
ZZZ Tokenomics
Total ZZZ supply: 600,000,000.
The distribution details are outlined below.
Type - Percentage
ZZZ Launchpad Details:
Token name: GoSleep (ZZZ).
Total Launchpad volume: 2,000,000 ZZZ.
Deposit pool: 1,800,000 ZZZ.
Sunshine pool: 200,000 ZZZ.
Swap price: 1 ZZZ = $0.025 (the price of BGB will be announced three hours before the Deposit period ends).
Deposit pool
Deposit pool: 1,800,000 ZZZ.
Tickets: 9,000; 1 ticket = 200 ZZZ.
GoSleep (ZZZ) Launchpad Schedule
Promotion Phase - Date
Participation Information
Bitget Launchpad Deposit Calculation - https://www.bitget.com/en/support/articles/12560603779237
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility despite high growth potential. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own research and invest at their own risk.
