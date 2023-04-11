The environmentally friendly cleaning solution uses microbes to digest and remove oil stains on cement or asphalt, will not damage pavement and requires no containment or cleanup.
Microbes gradually remove oil and fuel stains from cement or asphalt
TIPTON, PA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Pig, the leading international brand for managing leaks, drips, spills and other liquid messes, now offers the award-winning PIG™ Microbial Oil Stain Remover in a consumer-friendly size. The environmentally friendly cleaning solution uses microbes to digest and remove oil stains on cement or asphalt, will not damage pavement and requires no containment or cleanup.
Ideal for use in multiple applications including garage floors, driveways, sidewalks and pavers, the concentrated formula dilutes to specific coverage needs. The non-toxic Oil Stain Remover is designed to breakdown and eliminate oil and fuel stains over time by repeating the cleansing process as necessary. And the product is easy to apply using a manual sprayer and light agitation or pressure washer.
One 16oz bottle of PIG Home Solutions Driveway Oil Stain Remover diluted 15:1 mixes up to 3.75 gallons of cleaner -- providing enough solution to treat over 100 stains with single-application coverage. Or, 118 oil stains with a 2-ft. average diameter. For more information, or to purchase, please visit the PIG Home Solutions Store at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BX1CLFK1.
