The NET Work Spot opens, creates space for innovation in North Omaha

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday, The NET Work Spot opened its doors to the community along the historic North 24th Street in Omaha. The NET Work Spot is a coworking space with concierge service. It facilitates collaboration, ingenuity, and project management for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and other business professionals.

Its founder, Carmen Tapio, is the CEO of North End Teleservices LLC. Tapio is also the founder of Nebraska Black Women United and Forever North Real Estate.

This venture is a part of Tapio’s mission to foster investment and entrepreneurship in North Omaha. “This venue is about providing something North Omaha does not have today. It is not only a co-working office space, meeting, and networking space with all of the technology and amenities, it is also about a beautiful environment and experience. We want people to use the space and for it to buzz with business activity,” said Tapio.

Beyond practical resources like meeting space, copying, scanning and mail handling, the added concierge service with a personal, community-building element nurtures business networking and partnership.

Tapio told the audience of grand opening attendees she initially intended the space to be a project management office for her new development but, it became clear the venue could serve a larger purpose in the community. Tapio says she adapted the space with her team into a coworking opportunity.

Tapio was joined by Mayor Jean Stothert and other Omaha dignitaries, many of whom expressed excitement over Tapio’s newest venture.

“What you have done here is just fantastic! It’s always really exciting to recognize and celebrate new beginnings. Today is a day to say congratulations and say thank you for what you are doing. If you have not been inside, it’s really beautiful inside. Thank you for your investment and your commitment to North Omaha,” said Stothert. “North 24th Street is building momentum. It is evolving again to a place of innovation, entrepreneurship, entertainment and urban living and that is really exciting. New business and new development often start a chain reaction and that is what we are going to see right here on 24th Street.”

“Our CHI Health Immanuel team had the pleasure of being the first customers at North End Teleservices LLC’s new space, The NET Work Spot, and it was an absolute honor,” said Anthony Ashby. “It is an amazing venue that I didn't even realize how much we needed in North Omaha to provide space and opportunity for entrepreneurs, nonprofits and all organizations to connect with the local community.

“Our Senior Leadership Team has been working on being very intentional about investing and immersing ourselves in the community we serve and this was such an amazing opportunity to step away from the day-to-day reflection and recharge. Thank you Carmen Tapio, our amazing host at the venue, Tricia, and the whole North End Teleservices team, which is such a valuable asset to our North Omaha community,” said Ashby.

“I adopted a philosophy as a young person to try to say yes to every opportunity,” said Tapio. “You never know how an experience will enhance your toolbox and benefit your future. This space is about working, networking, and creating business opportunities and experiences. You never know who you might meet at the spot.”

The NET Work Spot is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays for private events only. For more information, email: info@reservethenetworkspot.com, call (402) 204-8914 or visit its website: www.reservethenetworkspot.com.

About The NET Work Spot:

The NET Work Spot is Omaha’s premier coworking space where solopreneurs, entrepreneurs and business professionals can network and discover their next big idea. The space was founded by philanthropist, visionary and builder of all things people, business and community, Carmen Tapio. The NET Work Spot is a part of Tapio’s bold vision for rebuilding and investing in the North Omaha community as she continues to make good on her promise of creating jobs and changing lives.