Harold P. Bensch 1937-2022

Harold P. Bensch, age 85, Jamestown, ND passed away peacefully on December 8th 2022 after a brief illness surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Harold was born May 29, 1937, in Jamestown, ND. Harold was the son of George H. and Anna E. Bensch (Procter). Harold grew up in Jamestown, ND, a town he dearly loved.

Harold Graduated from Jamestown High School in 1955 he then attended the University of North Dakota where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration 1959 and continued his education at UND school of Law where he earned his law degree in 1961.

He joined the R.O.T.C. at UND and proudly served in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City Florida where he met the love of his life Marie Ankerson. They were married in Panama City Florida February 15, 1964 and moved back to North Dakota where Harold took over Stutsman County Abstract and Guarantee Company from his family.

Harold retired from the United States Air Force after 28 years of service as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Harold was very active in Jamestown civic organizations and was always willing to give a helping hand to his community. He was an active member of the Jamestown Elks Lodge #995 and went through the chairs on the Ritual team then served as Exalted Ruler.

He was on the Jamestown Planning Commission for over 30 years and an active member and promoter of Rotary for over 57 years.

He was in the El Zagal Shrine where he participated as a clown and worked on the advertising committee for the Shrine Circus for many years. He was also part of the Masons and Jesters.

He was on the Jamestown Board of Adjustments.

Harold served as a firefighter for 20 years and is a honorary Life Member of the Jamestown Volunteer Fire department.

He was President of the North Dakota Land Title Association from 1973-1974.

When Harold was not working at the Abstract company or volunteering in all his service groups. He enjoyed spending time camping with family and friends, traveling with Marie, black powder shooting with his son Paul or spending weekends at the lake with Julia, and getting nervous as his grandson Christopher chauffeured him around in the golf cart.

He was an avid duck, goose and pheasant hunter so much so that he bought his own duck slough.

The love of his life Marie loved to travel and they were blessed to go on many trips together through NDLTA, the Elks and by themselves. Some of their adventures took them from North Dakota all across the country. Harold loved taking Marie on cruises. They cruised to many destinations, the Caribbean, Panama Canal the Eastern Seaboard and their absolute favorite Alaska.

Harold was a very devoted family man always there with great advice and a very giving spirit.

Harold is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie Ankerson Bensch; his daughter, Julia (Terry) Dunnigan; son, Paul Bensch; and grandson, Christopher Dunnigan; sister, Judy (Jim) Winter and their children Kathy (Tom) Ziegler, Suzy (Paul) Neumann, Kim (Tim) Pepera; sister-in-law, Bernice (Ankerson) Hogan; and many great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George H. Bensch and Anna E. Bensch; daughter-in-law, Janis Bensch; mother-in-law, Essie Lee Ankerson; and brothers-in-Law, Jim Winter and Larry Hogan.

Harold will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Memorial Service – 1:30 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Grace Episcopal Church, Jamestown, with Father Bob Hoekstra officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Harold’s honor.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.eddyfuneralhome.com/obituary/Harold-Bensch