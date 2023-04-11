Submit Release
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Joins Gov. Shapiro in Eliminating Degree Requirements for State Jobs

Gov. Murphy Praises Gov. Shapiro’s Leadership on Expanding Opportunities for Pennsylvanians on His First Day in Office

HARRISBURG, PA Governor Josh Shapiro continues to lead the way on opening the doors of opportunity to more people and eliminating unnecessary college degree requirements to fill jobs. Yesterday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order prioritizing work experience in state job applications, after Governor Shapiro announced a similar policy on his first full day in office.

Gov. Murphy thanked Gov. Shapiro for his leadership on this issue, saying, “I would like to specifically acknowledge the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, another dear friend, who took similar executive action to his credit on his first day in office this past January. And if I may, quote Governor Shapiro: ‘The people should decide what path is best for them, not have it decided by some arbitrary requirement, or any arbitrary limitation.’”

The National Governors Association, led by Gov. Murphy and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, also sent a letter to the nation’s governors, encouraging them to consider reevaluating degree requirements for government jobs in their states.

Gov. Shapiro was one of the first governors to take action to remove degree requirements, along with the governors of Maryland, Colorado, North Carolina, and Utah, who have implemented similar policies. Former President Barack Obama has lauded Governor Shapiro and the other leaders for implementing “smart policy,” and encouraged other states to follow suit. 

