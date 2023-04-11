Tampa Bay Summer Hires Employer Application Now Open For 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- CareerSource Tampa Bay’s (CSTB) summer jobs program called Tampa Bay Summer Hires invites employers interested in training and mentoring the next generation of talent to sign up and participate in the Tampa Bay Summer Hires program.
CareerSource Tampa Bay will provide onsite support to the worksite supervisor, including coaching and youth development. Employers are required to complete an online application at the following website: https://tampabaysummerhiresedge.com/application_form/sjc_employer_application.php.
A CSTB Sector Strategist will contact interested employers to schedule site visits.
The six-week Paid Internship will run from June 26, 2023, to August 4, 2023.
Young adults participating in the Paid Internship program will be paid $15.00 per hour and will work a maximum of 20 hours per week.
Employers applying for the program must meet specific eligibility requirements:
Employers must be registered in Hillsborough County.
Business must be located in Hillsborough County.
Non-profits, Government, and Private For-Profit employers can apply.
Targeted Industries include Healthcare, Construction/Bldg. Trades, Hospitality/ Tourism, Transportation/ Logistics, Manufacturing, Information Technology, and Financial Shared Service.
Other In-demand occupational areas will be considered.
Participants will also be required to participate in an all-day Youth Summit (to be held in June 2023 throughout Hillsborough County), where they’ll learn about the hiring process, how to apply for jobs, and get some tips about being successful at their first job.
“This will be the fifth year for our summer hires program,” said John Flanagan, CEO – CareerSource Tampa Bay. “This program directly impacts our community in Hillsborough.”
County, putting money in the pockets of young people and giving them real-world work experience. The program provides a great start into the ‘world of work’ and the opportunities available in Hillsborough County.”
Employers interested in learning more can register for the Tampa Bay Summer Hires 2023 Employer Information Session on Wednesday, March 15, at 10:00 am.
The link to register for the Employer Information Session is here: https://careersourcetampabay.com/event/tampa-bay-summer-hires-2023-employer-information-session-2/.
Brian Burns
Brian Burns
