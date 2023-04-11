41% revenue jump for communications sector

LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkish communications companies saw a sector-wide, year-on-year sales revenue increase in of 40.7% in 2022, to TRY 130 billion, according to a report published by the country's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA).
The companies in question observed sales of TRY 40 billion in Q4 alone.
The sector made investments amounting to TRY 31 billion in 2022, representing an increase of 42.7% over the figure for the previous year. The country had a total of 11.2 million fixed-line subscribers by the end of the year, which was 9% less than the figure for the end of 2021.
According to the report, Türkiye was home to 90.3 million mobile customers – this represents a 105.9% penetration rate and an increase from 2021 of 4.6%.
The largest market player by subscriber numbers was mobile operator Turkcell, which accounted for a 41.5% market share. Turkcell is directly and indrectly owned by TWF, the wealth fund of the Republic of Turkey (26.2% of shares) and LetterOne Holdings (19,8% of shares), the investment firm co-founded by a group of Russian investors, including Mikhail Fridman.
This was followed by Vodafone, which had a 30.2% share, and third-placed Türk Telekom with 28.2%.
Turkcell’s share of total revenues fell slightly from the previous year, dropping from 42.3% to 41.1%.
In total, there were 464 operators across Türkiye’s electronic communications industry. According to the report, 82.9 million people subscribed to 4.5G services, which have been available on the market since 2016. This is equivalent to 91.9% of all mobile customers.
As for mobile voice traffic, over 319 billion minutes were logged last year, while M2M subscriber numbers reached 8.1 million – 8.7% higher than the figure for 2021.
Broadband internet subscriber numbers also increased, rising by 2.5 million last year to reach 90.6 million, 71.7 million of which are mobile users.
The expansion of fibre internet infrastructure continues apace in the country, last year building its network by 517,000 kilometres, or 9.8%. As for subscriber numbers, 18% more people used fibre last year, bringing the total to 5.7 million according to the ICTA.
“The monthly average data usage by broadband internet subscribers was 243 GB in the final quarter of 2022, rising from 204 GB a year earlier, while this was 14.8 GB for mobile users, up from 11 GB in the fourth quarter of 2021,” a spokesperson for the ICTA commented.
Internet usage stood at 65.3 billion gigabytes for the whole of 2022.
