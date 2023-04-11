Diaspora Tamils Reject Mano Ganeshan's Calls for "united, undivided country in Sri Lanka"

Ethnic cleansing by the Sinhalese-led government in Sri Lanka, likening the plight of the Tamils on the island to that of Jews during the Holocaust.
With Sinhalese racism, aggression, oppression and hatred of other religions and languages, it is safe to say that Sri Lanka and the Tamil sovereign nation are divided.”
— Editor, Tamil Diaspora News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A spokesman for Tamil Diaspora News release a press statement to oppose statement from Mano Ganeshan that " Two days ago, Sri Lankan Parliamentarian Mano Ganeshan made the statement that despite the Sinhalease aggression on the Hindu temples by replacing hindu temples by Sinhala Buddhist temples, he still insist that Tamils should live with Sinhalease supermajority that destroy the Tamils for the past 75 years and still continues."
The Diaspora Tamil news on April 9 vehemently rejected Sri Lankan MP Mano Ganeshan's recent assertion that Tamils should form a parliamentary caucus aimed at living in a "united, undivided country in Sri Lanka."
In an open letter to MP Ganesha, who is the leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA), the Diaspora group's spokesman in particular expressed concern about the defiling and outright destruction of Hindu temples as part of the a "new system of occupation" in the north-east of the country, traditionally the Tamil homeland.
The letter described 75 years of genocidal practices and attempted ethnic cleansing by the Sinhalese-led government in Sri Lanka, likening the plight of the Tamils on the island to that of Jews during the Holocaust.
According to the spokesman, "with Sinhalese racism, aggression, oppression and hatred of other religions and languages, it is safe to say that Sri Lanka and the Tamil sovereign nation are divided," and reconciliation and unity are currently impossible.
Sri Lanka has been under intense investigation by the United Nations for continuing human rights abuses as part of 2021 Sri Lanka Accountability Project.
