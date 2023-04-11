Data-Tech and KesselTech Unite to Provide Unparalleled Client Experience

Pictured right to left: Chris Lietz, Owner & CEO of Data-Tech, shaking hands with Eric Kessel, Owner & CEO of KesselTech Inc, standing next to Todd Lietz, Co-Owner & CSO of Data-Tech.
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Data-Tech, a trusted leader in business technology solutions since 1996, is proud to announce the acquisition of KesselTech Inc. This strategic move comes as part of Data-Tech’s mission to continue providing clients with the most reliable, efficient, and effective customized IT support services in an ever-changing and increasingly competitive industry.
Data-Tech and KesselTech Inc have worked together for nearly 5 years, providing businesses throughout the country with prominent Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity Solutions, and more. With the combination of both companies, their expertise creates immediate business expansion throughout northern parts of Florida and for various industries including, but not limited to, Engineering, Trades & Construction, Real Estate, Manufacturing, etc.
“We are excited to welcome the KesselTech team into our family and look forward to leveraging their expertise to further enhance our offerings,” said Chris Lietz, CEO of Data-Tech. “This acquisition is another important step in our commitment to providing an unparalleled client experience while keeping our clients’ IT infrastructure secure and running smoothly.”
KesselTech Inc., founded in 2004, has been providing IT services for small and medium-sized businesses across northern parts of Florida for nearly two decades with their team of experts who specialize in Managed Services, IT Helpdesk Support, VoIP, and more. Their suite of products and services aligns perfectly with Data-Tech’s mission to provide unique, comprehensive IT solutions to their clients.
"We are thrilled about this opportunity," said Eric Kessel, CEO at KesselTech Inc. "Joining forces with Data-Tech allows client expansion and offers more comprehensive services that can help customers achieve their business goals, such as, backup & disaster recovery solutions and managed compliance services."
The combined companies will become a trusted technology partner for businesses across various industries including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, finance, trades & construction, etc. From managed IT services such as monitoring & patching to business continuity solutions such as automated backups & disaster recovery – Data-Tech will be able to provide everything needed for both small businesses and larger enterprises alike.
"This is an exciting time for both companies," said Sam Matin, COO of Data-Tech. "We have already started our expansion to northern parts of Florida and various industries, all while providing customers with Data-Tech’s exclusive benefits like our in-house Data Center and customized IT solutions.”
The team at Data-Tech would like to thank all current and future customers for the opportunity to serve as your Trusted Technology Partner. Data-Tech invites you to learn more about their customized IT solutions and offers complimentary network evaluations at your convenience.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.