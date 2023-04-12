Hill Rom 7500 Progressa and P1900 TotalCare Sport Assisting Home Care Patients at Risk of Bed Sores

Hill Rom P7500 Progressa medical bed in a chair position
Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport 2 bed
Hill Rom P7500 Progressa Bed in an egress position.
Hospital beds for home care and patient care that have air mattress systems are used to treat bed sores. The Hill Rom Progressa bed is a popular bed model.
Hospital bed models with built in air mattress systems are ideal for helping patients with bed sores or at risk of getting bed sores. We specialize in hospital grade beds for these types of patients.”
— Sean Callahan
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to in home patient care for family and loved ones there are many choices of hospital beds and air mattress systems that can be used. Many beds that are provided by insurance companies lack the robust features that come with standard hospital beds used in hospitals and medical centers. A San Diego based durable medical equipment company or "DME" is specializing in offering these beds for long term care and home care and thus providing hospital grade care to patients at home. There are two full electric bed models that are at the top of the list for offering the most benefits and features and those include the Hill Rom P7500 Progressa and the Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport 2 bed.
We look at and review the features of each bed below and see how they assist with preventing and treating bed sores, pressure wounds and other patient needs.
The Hill Rom P7500 Progressa bed is perhaps the best ICU - Acute care bed used in hospitals in the United States. This bed has many features that other hospital beds do not have including a full chair position that allows patients to put their feet on the ground to ingress and egress out of bed. The full chair position allows a caregiver to drop a side rail and slide a person into a wheelchair for patient transition and the "Egress" feature on the bed slightly lifts up the patient to make this process easier. This is one of the only beds that sits into a full chair position with the Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport being the other. In addition the Hill Rom Progressa bed also has an air mattress system that includes low air loss, auto patient turning (referred to as "lateral rotation") and a pulmonary feature called "percussion - vibration which helps break up upper respiratory congestion. This bed also includes a scale, bed exit alarm, CPR release and other features which make it a very popular bed for patients with ALS, MS, quadriplegic, paraplegic, stroke and partially limited mobility patients and those spending the majority of time in bed. It is the patients spending the majority of time in bed or sitting that are at the greatest risk of developing a bed sore.
"We find that having a bed and mattress system that can turn a person through out the night provides much needed to assistance to caregivers and nurses. This ability to turn people (called "auto patient rotation") allows the patient to be moved on a regular basis and relieves family members from doing it all night long, said GMG Medical CEO Gloria Flores. It are these features along with low air loss and alternating pressure that help prevent or heal bed sores and pressure wounds".
The Hill Rom Progressa medical bed is a newer version of the Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport bed. The Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport was the first bed used in hospitals that offered a full chair position where the feet could touch the ground and a caregiver or nurse could stand in front of a patient and help them get in and out of bed. The Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport 2 bed is a more affordable version of the Hill Rom Progressa with all of the same mattress and bed frame features except using hydraulics for much of the functions. When Hill Rom made the P7500 Prgressa they simplified the bed and made it one hundred percent electric and thus eliminated all of the hydraulics.
GMG Medical Equipment from San Diego California ships these beds all over the United States. They deliver and do in home set ups in Southern California including Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside County and all of San Diego. Their east coast United States affiliate "USA Med Bed", LLC handles east coast sales and service and also does shipping of the beds into Latin America and other parts of the world.
For home care patients and families looking for durable medical equipment and beds the company also offers a full variety of refurbished Hill Rom, Stryker and Invacare beds that can be equipped with foam or air mattress systems.
These are generally purchased for patients at home and in long term care that need a higher level of patient care than what most insurance companies provide. They offer many hospital beds for treating bed sores.
For more information on the Hill Rom P7500 Progressa, Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport and other bed models visit the website at www.1hospitalbeds.com or contact GMG Medical at (858) 922-6862 for California or 540-327-7376 for Virginia.
