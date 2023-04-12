Sanjeev Kumar Joins Eficens Systems as CEO

Eficens Systems, a leading provider of innovative software solutions and emerging technologies to private and public sector organizations, is pleased to announce that Sanjeev Kumar has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). A technology veteran and prolific global speaker on technology-fueled positive societal impact, Sanjeev brings over 23 years of experience in the technology and financial industries and a strong track record of driving successful digital transformations for revenue growth, business innovation, and enhanced customer experiences.
As CEO of Eficens, Sanjeev will lead the development and implementation of innovative software solutions and cutting-edge technological advancements that drive efficiency and sustainability. Sanjeev possesses vast expertise in multiple fields, ranging from cognitive computing and advanced data engineering to composable and distributed autonomous services, Blockchain technology, Web 3.0, Cloud and Edge computing, Cyber Security, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ES&G).
Prior to Eficens, Sanjeev served as the Chief Technology Officer for Financial Services at Dell Technologies, where he managed global customer relationships for financial services, led a global data management strategy, and established a roadmap for technology and partner incubation and operationalization. Sanjeev has also held leadership roles at various financial institutions, including State Street Corporation as Managing Director & Chief Data Architect, Chief Architect for Global Markets, Chief Technology Architect, and Vice President of Software Development.
"We are living in an era where every aspect of society and digital business is shaped by technology. I understand the importance of innovation and staying ahead in today's fast-paced digital landscape. I am thrilled to join Eficens Systems and work alongside the talented team of experts and global partners to develop and implement cutting-edge software solutions to help our clients achieve their goals," said Sanjeev.
Eficens will continue its dedication to providing customized solutions that enable its clients to transform their operations and drive business growth. With Sanjeev at the helm, the company is well-positioned to continue its impressive track record of success and deliver even more value to its clients by expanding its global partner ecosystem and marketplace for industry verticals.
Sanjeev holds an MBA in Systems and Finance from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi, and a BS in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra. He is excited to bring his expertise and passion for innovation to Eficens and will be integral in driving the company's technology initiatives to new heights.
About Eficens Systems
Eficens is a global enterprise that provides innovative software solutions and advanced technologies to private and public sector organizations. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia. With 15 offices across the United States and several international locations including Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (India), Eficens delivers cutting-edge solutions in areas that include cognitive computing, advanced data engineering, composable and distributed business services, Cloud and Edge computing, and Cyber Security and Zero Trust.
