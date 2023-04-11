Innosphere Ventures Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Growth in Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere Ventures, a Colorado-based incubator for science and technology startups, is proud to announce its 25th anniversary. Since its inception in 1998, Innosphere Ventures has been dedicated to helping entrepreneurs turn their innovative ideas into successful businesses that can contribute to the economic outcomes for Colorado and the nation.

Over the past 10 years, Innosphere Venture companies have raised over $224 million in capital, generated $116 million in revenue, created over 2,000 jobs in Colorado alone, and helped 135 companies achieve significant business milestones. These accomplishments are a testament to Innosphere Ventures' commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic growth in the state of Colorado.

In a statement celebrating the milestone, Innosphere Ventures CEO Mike Freeman said, "Our goal has always been to elevate Colorado to an elite status in terms of innovation and entrepreneurship. We're proud of what we've accomplished over the past 25 years, but we're even more excited about what the future holds. We will continue to support the most promising science and technology startups, and we look forward to seeing their impact on Colorado and the world."

Innosphere Ventures provides a range of services to help startups grow, including mentorship, strategic planning, access to capital, networking opportunities, and specialized facilities. The incubator's client companies span a variety of industries, including bioscience, cleantech, advanced materials, and more.

To learn more about Innosphere Ventures and its 25-year history of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Colorado, visit www.innosphereventures.org.

