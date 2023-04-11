Faith in Blood campaign encourages blood donation as a spiritual practice
New faith-based initiative seeks blood donations from members of diverse religionsOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Callie Collins
(405) 509-1598
collins@pricelang.com
Faith in Blood campaign encourages blood donation as a spiritual practice
New faith-based initiative seeks blood donations from members of diverse religions
Faith in Blood, a global effort to highlight the lifesaving act of donating blood as a spiritual practice, launched today. The initiative demonstrates how blood donation puts faith into action with dynamic resources for diverse denominations.
Faith in Blood presents blood donation as a spiritual act rooted in religious symbolism throughout the worldwide spectrum of religions. While the concept started with Dr. John Armitage of Our Blood Institute, it is a far-reaching campaign applicable in religious settings and in correlation with blood donation centers throughout the U.S. and beyond.
Armitage, a blood donor since 1982, conceptualized blood donation from the faithful out of the spiritual joy he has found in donating blood to others. Giving blood has become an important dimension of his faith and of his understanding of what it means to serve others as a Christian.
“Faith in Blood was created to inspire people of faith across the globe to participate in and advocate for blood donation as part of their religious devotion,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute and president of Global Blood Fund. “Whether believers worship at churches, mosques, synagogues or other temples, we honor their decision to give blood as a service to their community and as a testament to their faith. The commonality of all participants is a commitment to religious identity.”
The Faith in Blood initiative was designed to provide devotional and educational resources that bring meaningful spiritual and practical value to its audience. The website provides resources for blood drive hosts, religious leaders, potential donors and even recipients of blood donation, with faith-based answers to frequently asked questions, printable materials, online games and more.
Faith in Blood is launching with content for the three major Abrahamic religions, Christianity, Islam and Judaism, and includes separate resources for each major religion. Information is available at www.faithinblood.org and on YouTube with a short video explanation. Buddhist and Hindu materials will be launched later this year.
“We wanted to create a website of real, spiritual value for our audience. Yes, we’d love to encourage people to donate blood. But beyond that we want to help our communities see the world of blood donation differently—not just as something that you do every once in a while to get a free T-shirt, but as an act that expresses your most deeply held, religious convictions about the goodness, dignity, and irreplaceability of human life,” said Kathleen Marsh, executive editor.
###
About Our Blood Institute
Our Blood Institute is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 16 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. OBI is the nonprofit blood provider for patients at more than 240 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances across all three states.
About Dr. John Armitage
John Armitage, M.D. is the president and CEO of Our Blood Institute and president of Global Blood Fund. Armitage is a graduate of the Duke University School of Medicine and earned his undergraduate degree from Yale University. He trained in transfusion medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. A multi-gallon O-negative blood donor who has also given over 60 plateletpheresis donations, Armitage is past president of the Association of Donor Recruitment Professionals and past chairman of the board of Blood Centers of America.
About Kathleen Marsh
Kathleen Marsh has been the executive editor for Faith in Blood since 2020. Previously, she served as editor-in-chief of Letters Journal (Yale Institute of Sacred Music), a books editor for Quarterly Press (University of Utah), poetry editor for Camus Literary Journal and a copy editor for the Los Angeles Review of Books. She holds an MA in Religion and Literature from Yale Divinity School and an MFA in Creative Writing from University of California, Riverside.
Callie Collins
Price Lang Public Relations
+1 405-509-1598
collins@pricelang.com