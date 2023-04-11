Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Size, Share, Drivers, And Industry Trends Forecast

Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the halogen-free flame retardants market. As per TBRC’s halogen-free flame retardants market forecast, the market size is expected to reach $7.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The growth in the halogen-free flame retardants market is due to growing health concerns regarding the use of halogen-based flame retardants. North America region is expected to hold the largest halogen-free flame retardants industry share. Major players in the halogen-free flame retardants market include Clariant AG, LANXESS, J.M. Huber Corporation, Israel Chemicals Limited, Nabaltech AG.

Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Segments

•By Type: Aluminum Hydroxide, Organophosphorous, Other Types

•By Application: Polyolefins, Epoxy Resin, Unsaturated Polyester, Polyvinyl Chloride, Rubber, Engineered Thermoplastic, Styrenics, Other Applications

•By End User: Textile, Transportation, Wires And Cables, Electrical And Electronics, Building And Construction

•By Geography: The global halogen-free flame retardants industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Halogen-free flame retardants are substances that lack a specific group of halogen elements and are thus halogen-free. (fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine, and astat). These fire components corrode metals as well as emit poisonous gases that are dangerous to people.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Trends

4. Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

