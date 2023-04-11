Electrophoresis Reagents Market Size, Industry Share And Growth Analysis For The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s “Electrophoresis Reagents Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electrophoresis reagents market. As per TBRC’s electrophoresis reagents market forecast, the electrophoresis reagents market size is expected to grow to $1.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.
The growth in the electrophoresis reagents market is due to rapidly increasing geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest electrophoresis reagents industry share. Major electrophoresis reagents companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Lonza Group.
Electrophoresis Reagents Market Segments
•By Product: Gels (Polyacrylamide, Starch, and Agarose), Buffers (TAE Buffer, TBE Buffer, and Other Buffers), Dyes (ETBR, SYBR, Bromophenol Blue, and Others), and Other Reagents
•By Technique: Capillary Electrophoresis, Gel Electrophoresis
•By Application: DNA and RNA Analysis, Protein Analysis
•By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutions, Others End Users
•By Geography: The global electrophoresis reagents industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Electrophoresis reagents are substances or mixtures that are used to simplify electrophoretic separation and analysis of samples. It separates biological molecules such as proteins and DNA from cells. These electrophoresis reagents are chemical entities that help with sample analysis and electrophoretic separation during the electrophoresis process.
