Sofema Online is pleased to announce major changes to the renowned Corporate Freedom Pass

Introduction by Steve Bentley, FRAeS and CEO of Sofema:
“Sofema focuses on the importance of not just client communication, but also on ensuring to provide the best service possible to clients. The Corporate Freedom Pass has heralded a revolution in aviation organisations’ competence building. Providing regulatory compliant and vocational courses. With the CFP it is possible to enroll 100, s of delegates for what you previously paid for a single delegate.
- Cost is no longer a consideration
- Focus on building Competence in the Workplace
- During 2022 Sofema enrolled over 24500 students
- CFP is a major part of SOL success
With Sofema Online it just gets better – offering guest enrollments for any of the training courses (for assessment and audit purposes). To avail of this offer email team@sassofia.com with the subject "Guest enrollment.”
Cost Example
A Sofema competitor offers an EASA Part 145 2-day course on 13/14 April (single delegate enrollment = €1277)
Compare with Sofema Online Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP 15 -12) – 12 Monthly payment of 1245 Euro – Means to enroll consecutively 15 delegates in any of SOL's 300 Online Courses / Packages and Diplomas and repeat over and over with any staff members and within the limits of the concurrent license.
Consider that typically 300 Training Days is achievable per month with CFP 15, which means that the Daily Training Cost is around €5 / Day – unbeatable value – with professional delivery and support.
Newly Available from April 2023 Corporate Freedom Pass – Client Auto Enrollment
Corporate Freedom Pass Clients are now responsible to self enroll their own delegates – which means taking full control of the organisation’s enrollment process.
- Client Nominated Administrator has Full Control of Registrations
- Cost Effective allows for more enrollments within CFP
- Full Admin Guidance and Support from Sofema Online (SOL) Team
• CFP 5 allows for 5 concurrent users and is ideal for CAMOs and Small 145 Organisations with Approximately 1200 Online Training Days Available
• CFP 7 allows for 7 concurrent users and is ideal for CAMOs and Small 145 Organisations with Approximately 1680 Online Training Days Available
• CFP 10 allows for 10 concurrent users and is ideal for Medium Operators & Larger CAMOs and Medium 145 Organisations with Approximately 2400 Online Training Days Available
• CFP 15 allows for 15 concurrent users and is ideal for Larger Operators & 145 Organisations with Approximately 3600 Online Training Days Available
How much does the Corporate Freedom Pass cost?
• (CFP 5 –12) – 12 Monthly payment of 550 Euro – 2nd Year with -10%*
• (CFP 5 – 6) – 6 Monthly payment of 825 Euro – Renewal with -10%*
• (CFP 7 –12) – 12 Monthly payment of 770 Euro – 2nd Year with -10%*
• (CFP 7 – 6) – 6 Monthly payment of 1075 Euro – Renewal with -10%*
• (CFP 10 – 12) – 12 Monthly payment of 850 Euro – 2nd Year with -10%*
• (CFP 10 – 6) – 6 Monthly payment of 1275 Euro – Renewal with -10%*
• (CFP 15 -12) – 12 Monthly payment of 1245 Euro – 2nd Year with -10%*
• (CFP 15 – 6) – 6 Monthly payment of 1875 Euro – Renewal with -10%*
* Special rate Available for Annual Payment
* First-month payment includes an additional 1-month deposit Payment, thereafter either 4 or 10 further monthly payments are due to complete the first contract.
How to get a CFP?
Train The Whole Team – Start a CFP Subscription with an email to team@sassofia.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.