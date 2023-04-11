Uniquely Ferrari – Uniquely PLAYMOBIL: The SF90 Stradale is the First Ferrari License for the Iconic Toy

ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new and exciting supercar is joining the PLAYMOBIL car fleet: the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. In the 125th birth year of Enzo Ferrari (1898-1988), the founder of the Ferrari company, the first-ever Ferrari model will be launched in the PLAYMOBIL range. In this model, the inimitable Ferrari vehicle look comes to life on a PLAYMOBIL scale and brings the Italian driving experience to the streets in children's rooms as well as to collectors' shelves.
The stunning Ferrari SF90 Stradale from PLAYMOBIL is characterized by its sleek, aerodynamic lines and iconic bright red colour. Special attention was paid to an accurate interior design with a lit dashboard. This vehicle can seat two PLAYMOBIL figures and has a removable roof and windshield. The rear bonnet can also be opened to reveal the powerful V8 engine which is located in the underbody. The light module with front and rear lights and the dashboard lighting can be toggled with a button located on the underbody. Authentic Ferrari style: the original Ferrari logo is featured on the bonnet, trunk, rims, and steering wheel.
The PLAYMOBIL version of the iconic Italian sports car sculpture with the classic proportions and angular rear lights is a very special gift for Ferrari fans and an extraordinary eye-catcher in any car collection. But the fantastic replica of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale with attention to detail will not only delight Ferrari fans; at the same time, it brings Italian flair to the vehicle fleet of children's rooms.
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale from PLAYMOBIL at a glance:
Ferrari‘s series production supercar in PLAYMOBIL size (L27 x W13,5 x H7 cm) | inimitable design with the unique Ferrari logo | roof and rear bonnet can be opened | ingenious lighting technology | set includes 2 PLAYMOBIL figures with golf bags, a suitcase and other accessories |recommended age 5 - 99 years | release date: 14 April 2023
