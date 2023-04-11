SmileBox Dental Announces "HealthyAndSmilingIndia- Mission HASI 2047" to Promote Oral Health in Children and Achieve a Healthy India by 2047
NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmileBox Dental, one of the leading dental care providers, has announced the launch of "Mission HASI 2047" to promote oral health in children and achieve a billion healthy smiles for India by the year 2047. The campaign aims to educate and encourage children to take care of their oral health so that they can grow up to be healthy adults.
The mission of SmileBox Dental is to make oral health care accessible to everyone, and the brand strongly believes that prevention is better than cure. SmileBox Dental is committed to promoting oral health care awareness and education, particularly among children, to achieve its goal of a Healthy And Smiling India (HASI) by 2047.
As part of the Mission HASI 2047 campaign, SmileBox Dental will conduct several educational and awareness programs in schools, hospitals, and communities across India. The brand will work alongside schools and local communities to teach children about the importance of oral health, as well as its impact on their overall health. SmileBox Dental will also provide free dental check-ups to children in under-served communities.
The CEO of SmileBox Dental, Dr. Tarun Mittal, said, "At SmileBox Dental, we strongly believe in preventive dentistry, and that every child deserves access to quality oral health care. We are proud to launch Mission HASI 2047, which aims to promote oral health education and awareness among children. Our goal is to create a Healthy And Smiling India by 2047, and we believe that educating children about the importance of oral health care is a crucial step in achieving this goal."
SmileBox Dental encourages parents, teachers, and community leaders to support Mission HASI 2047 and spread the word about the importance of oral health care. The company believes that by working together, we can achieve a Healthy And Smiling India by 2047.
For more information about Smilebox Dental and Mission HASI 2047, please contact:
Dr. Tarun Mittal - CEO & Co-founder, SmileBox Dental
Contact - +918750094000
