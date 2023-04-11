DaikiAxis India and Sh Vishwkarma Skill University Completes Successful Pilot Program for Wastewater Treatment Education

Students and Officials Successfully completed training Pilot Program for Wastewater Treatment Education
Pilot project of Daiki Axis India completed, in which these students will contribute significantly in the field of wastewater treatment
FARIDABAD, HARYANA, INDIA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Palwal, Faridabad- 11th April – Daiki Axis India, a leading provider of sustainable wastewater solutions, and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) a state government university in Haryana, India, established in 2016 which promotes skill-based education and entrepreneurship. The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in different skill domains, focusing on industry-specific training and research have successfully completed a six-day pilot program on the importance of decentralized wastewater treatment plants and their proper operation. The program was attended by 12 students and three officials and aimed to educate and train individuals engaged in wastewater treatment to work in a more controlled and efficient environment.
Aligned with the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Amrut Mission, which promote the installation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) for water treatment, the pilot program aimed to address the gap in the market regarding the functionality of STPs. Officials lack proper training and education, which often results in the failure of STPs. Daiki Axis India aims to bridge this gap by providing guidance and support, leading to more sustainable and effective wastewater treatment solutions.
Daiki Axis India is also committed towards installation of STPs in every upcoming locality to ensure that the waters are fit for consumption. By providing education and training to individuals involved in wastewater treatment, Daiki Axis aims to improve the quality of wastewater treatment facilities across Haryana.
"By successfully piloting a program that educates students on wastewater treatment, SVSU has achieved a major accomplishment in both job creation and knowledge creation. This reflects our dedication to training and empowering the next generation of environmental professionals, who will be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to address real-world challenges.” He further added “Our efforts are contributing to the development of a more sustainable future, where skilled professionals can create positive change for the benefit of all." - Mr. Raj Nehru, Vice-chancellors, SVSU.
"Mr. Kamal Tiwari, CEO, Daiki Axis India expressed his excitement about the successful completion of the pilot program with SVSU stating “The program aimed to provide sustainable wastewater solutions and enhance the efficiency of STPs across the country. By training individuals engaged in wastewater treatment, the program has created opportunities for new businesses and jobs, specifically for the youth. This clean and green initiative has the potential to generate employment for thousands of young people, while also benefiting the economy and contributing to a water-positive India.” He further added “Additionally, the skilled workforce created through this program could potentially find millions of employment opportunities for our youth. This program is expected to have a positive impact on the quality of wastewater treatment facilities not only in Haryana but also across the nation."
Daiki Axis, as an organization, recognizes the importance of addressing the environmental challenges faced by the world today. To this end, the company has taken a strategic decision to align its operations with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Daiki Axis is committed to playing its part in achieving these goals, particularly with regards to sustainable and responsible wastewater solutions. The organization recognizes that effective wastewater management is essential to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. Daiki Axis is continuously working towards developing innovative and eco-friendly solutions that can reduce the environmental impact of wastewater treatment. The company's aim is to create solutions that are not only effective in treating wastewater but also economically feasible and socially responsible. Through its commitment to SDGs, Daiki Axis hopes to make a significant contribution to the global effort towards building a more sustainable future for all.
