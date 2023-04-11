Global Customer Success Platforms Market Is Projected To Grow At A 20% Rate Through The Forecast Period

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Customer Success Platforms Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers customer success platforms market analysis and every facet of the customer success platforms industry. As per TBRC’s customer success platforms market forecast, the customer success platforms market size is expected to reach $4.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.49%.

The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected to propel the customer success platform industry growth. North America is expected to hold the largest customer success platforms industry share. Major players in the customer success platforms industry include Gainsight Inc., Salesforce Inc., Totango Ltd., Strikedeck Inc., ClientSuccess, ChurnZero, Cisco Systems Inc., Wootric Inc.

Customer Success Platforms Market Segments
1) By Component: Platforms, Services
2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises
3) By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises
4) By Application: Sales And Marketing Optimization, Reporting And Analytics, Customer Segmentation, Risk and Compliance Management, Customer Service, Customer Onboarding, Other Applications
5) By End-user: BFSI, Retail And e-Commerce, Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Telecom And IT, Government And Public Sector, Other End-Users

Customer success platforms are software platforms designed to provide a unified, 360-degree picture of the customer data, pulled and combined from outer applications like email, customer relationship management (CRM) administrations, live talk, and client care tickets. Customer success platforms are used by businesses to improve customer experiences and boost customer lifetime value, thereby ensuring customer satisfaction and better retention.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Customer Success Platforms Market Characteristics
3. Customer Success Platforms Market Trends
4. Customer Success Platforms Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Customer Success Platforms Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

