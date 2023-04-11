Drug Device Combination Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Drug Device Combination Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Drug Device Combination Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers drug device combination global market research, drug device combination market analysis and every facet of the drug device combination market. As per TBRC’s drug device combination market forecast, the drug device combination market size is expected to grow to $179.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.26%.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the market. North America is expected to hold the largest drug device combination global industry share. Major players in the drug device combination industry include The 3M Company, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc., Medtronic PLC., Amgen
Drug Device Combination Industry Segments
1) By Product: Auto-Injector, Microneedle Patch, Digital Pill, Smart Inhaler, Drug Delivery Hydrogels, Drug-Eluting Lens, Other Products
2) By Application: Orthopedic Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Applications
3) By End User: Clinics, Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End Users
4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Retails Sales, Other Distribution Channels
Drug device combination refers to therapeutic and diagnostic products that associate a medical device with a drug for local administration of the drug, precise drug targeting, and individualized therapy. These are physically and chemically combined to produce a single entity and packaged together in a single package. The drug-device combination is used in clinical development to deliver drugs to the desired location in the body.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Drug Device Combination Market Trends
4. Drug Device Combination Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Drug Device Combination Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
