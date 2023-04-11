Coridis Raises $10M in Series A Funding to Revolutionize Tenant Screening

Milan, Italy - Coridis, a leading tenant screening and verification company, announced today that it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding.
MILAN, LOMBARDY, ITALY, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coridis, a leading tenant screening and verification company, announced today that it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Venture Capital Partners. The funding will be used to accelerate the growth of Coridis' tenant screening services and expand its reach across the Europe and UK.
Coridis' innovative approach to tenant screening provides landlords and property managers with comprehensive background checks on potential tenants, helping them to make informed decisions and avoid costly mistakes. By leveraging advanced technology and data analytics, Coridis is able to quickly and accurately verify tenant information, including employment history, creditworthiness, and criminal records.
"We are thrilled to have secured this funding, which will allow us to further develop our technology and expand our services to more landlords and property managers," said Jean Luc, CEO of Coridis. "Our goal is to provide the most reliable and comprehensive tenant screening service in the UK, and this funding will help us achieve that."
Coridis has experienced rapid growth in recent years, as more and more landlords and property managers recognize the value of its tenant screening services. With this latest funding, the company is poised to continue its growth trajectory and solidify its position as the go-to provider of tenant screening services in the in Europe.
"Coridis has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions to the real estate industry, and we are excited to support their continued growth," said Sarah, Managing Partner at Venture Capital Partners. "Their technology-driven approach to tenant screening is transforming the way landlords and property managers evaluate potential tenants, and we believe they are poised for continued success."
About Coridis
Coridis is a leading tenant screening and verification company, providing comprehensive background checks on potential tenants to landlords and property managers. By leveraging advanced technology and data analytics, Coridis is able to quickly and accurately verify tenant information, helping landlords and property managers to make informed decisions and avoid costly mistakes. For more information, visit www.coridis.com.
