Global IT Asset Disposition Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “IT Asset Disposition Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s IT asset disposition market forecast, the IT asset disposition market size is expected to grow to $25.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.08%.
The growing usage of electronic devices is expected to propel the IT asset disposition market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest IT asset disposition industry share. Major players in the market include Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Sims Limited, Iron Mountain, Tes-Amm India Private Limited, Apto Solutions.
IT Asset Disposition Market Segments
1) By Service: De-Manufacturing And Recycling, Remarketing And Value Recovery, Data Destruction Or Data Sanitation, Logistics Management And Reverse Logistics, Other Services
2) By Asset Type: Computers Or Laptops, Servers, Mobile Devices, Storage Devices, Peripherals
3) By Organisation Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises
4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Public Sector And Government Offices, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Other End Users
IT asset disposition is a specialized practice that deals with technological assets such as laptops, desktop computers, tablets, enterprise equipment, data center cloud equipment, and smartphones. ITAD is an essential component of IT asset management. The IT asset disposition is used by companies to decommission, disposing of or utilize unwanted IT equipment, such as hardware and electronic devices, properly to avoid adverse environmental, financial, and reputational effects.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. IT Asset Disposition Market Characteristics
3. IT Asset Disposition Market Trends
4. IT Asset Disposition Market Drivers And Restraints
5. IT Asset Disposition Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
