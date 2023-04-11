Biocides Market Size, Share, Companies, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Biocides Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Biocides Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biocides market. As per TBRC’s biocides market forecast, the biocides market size is expected to reach $15.42 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The growth in the biocides market is due to increase in the use of antimicrobial protection in end-use industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest biocides market share. Major biocides companies include Chemtreat Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, LANXESS, Thor Group Limited, BASF SE, Kemira Oyj.

Biocides Market Segments

• By Type: Oxidizing Biocides, Non-Oxidizing Biocides

• By Grade: Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade, or Technical Grade

• By End User: Agrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Water Treatment, Paints and Coatings, Wood Preservatives, Cleaning Agents, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global biocides industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biocides are chemical compounds or microorganisms that are used to biologically or chemically eliminate, render harmless, discourage, or control a potentially harmful organism. Biocides are used in a variety of applications, including the addition of biocides to cosmetics and personal care products, the treatment of drinking water, the treatment of skin infections, and the protection of animal food from microorganisms. Chemical biocides are essential for ensuring water quality at all times in order to keep systems secure, well-maintained, and operating at peak performance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Biocides Market Characteristics

3. Biocides Market Trends And Strategies

4. Biocides Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Biocides Market Size And Growth

……

26. Africa Biocides Market

27. Biocides Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Biocides Market

29. Biocides Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

