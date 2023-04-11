All Sports Television Network to Feature “The Contenders”

Network will showcase a series of stories leading up to the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, U.S.A., April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) will begin broadcasting “The Contenders”, a 20-episode television special. The series, which will air beginning in May, offers exclusive access to the leading teams and players participating in the Women’s World Cup.

The Contenders is a thirty-minute program containing comprehensive coverage of the host nations Australia and New Zealand. It illustrates the highs and lows being experienced as the island nations gear up for the most significant women’s sporting event of 2023. The Women's World Cup officially kicks off on July 20.

"We are thrilled with the opportunity to broadcast 'The Contenders' on the network," stated ALL SPORTS President Roger Neal Smith. "Featuring this series on the All Sports Television Network is not only a great way of exposing the American public to the event, it also further illustrates our commitment to showcasing sports from around the world."

